Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia Enhances GenAI Offerings For Enterprise

Aug. 09, 2023 9:30 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)1 Comment
Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • Vendors who are building solutions designed to help businesses enable the benefits that GenAI can offer are recognizing the challenges and increasing complexity of these efforts.
  • Nvidia made several GenAI-focused announcements at the SIGGRAPH Expo trade show, including a new partnership with open-source AI model provider Hugging Face, a new tool for creating custom models across multiple environments, and some new enhancements to its suite of enterprise AI offerings.
  • While each tackles a different aspect of the solution, collectively, they’re all geared towards making the process of working with GenAI easier.

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There’s little doubt that companies are eager to bring the capabilities of generative AI (GenAI) into their organizations, but it’s also becoming increasingly clear that the ability to do so is proving to be more challenging than

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.08K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Sighcopath profile picture
Sighcopath
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (4.44K)
When on line gaming was first hitting the market (anyone else remember Imagination network INN and Yeserbias?) the main limiting factor was the internet connection. Is the speed and pipe size of the internet going to need a massive "Upgrading" for companies to to the inference.

Still being a gamer (playing Diablo IV) I still see internet 'glitches" while playing. My internet service provider is the cause. Didn't see the issues while playing Diablo III. The demands of Diablo IV are much greater and now I get the occasional glitch. How impactful will the advent of "Cloud AI" be on the current infrastructure?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.