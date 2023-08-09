Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Under Pressure? High Yield Can Hold Up (Your Income Portfolio)

AllianceBernstein (AB)
Summary

  • With the global economy slowing under the weight of central bank rate hikes, many income-seeking investors are shying away from high-yield corporate bonds.
  • Prudent fiscal management isn’t the only reason the corporate universe is well-positioned.
  • High-yield bonds supply an income stream that few other assets can match. And when high-yield issuers call their bonds before they mature, they pay bondholders a premium for the privilege.

A businessman writes on a notepad while working on a laptop and is using accounting software for account analysis and auditing.

Wasan Tita

By Scott DiMaggio, CFA | Gershon M. Distenfeld, CFA | Matthew Sheridan, CFA

Do high-yield bonds still make sense for income investors at this stage of the credit cycle? We think so.

With the global economy slowing

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB)
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

