Chegg's Stock Rally Appears Overdone Despite New AI Initiative

Aug. 09, 2023 7:17 AM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)1 Comment
LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • Chegg's stock price surged 30% in pre-market trading due to investor enthusiasm around its AI math solver initiative, CheggMate.
  • However, underlying financial and operating metrics show business deterioration, with declining subscribers and revenue.
  • Chegg faces three key disadvantages in the AI space, including being a late entrant and lacking durable competitive advantages.
Pre-Earnings Stock Surge Driven by AI Enthusiasm

Chegg's (NYSE:CHGG) stock price spiked nearly 30% in pre-market trading following the release of its latest quarterly earnings. This sudden surge was fueled primarily by investor enthusiasm around Chegg’s newly announced AI math solver

LEL Investment LLC
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

G_X_C
Today, 7:24 AM
Students use Chegg not because they want to learn things, it;s mainly because they want their homework done, and chatgpt solves that already
