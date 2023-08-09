Wall Street Breakfast: Charge It

It was only two months ago that Wall Street Breakfast: Put It On Plastic discussed the $1T U.S. credit card debt milestone, but it has now finally happened. Balances topped the record in Q2 as consumers continued to spend, according to the New York Fed's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. The number of credit card accounts also increased by 5.48M to 578.35M, while the total limits on credit card accounts rose by $9B to a total of $4.6T.



As mentioned previously: High inflation is pushing more consumers to put non-discretionary spending on cards, while others may be having a harder time paring back their lifestyles despite the price pressures. Interest rates are compounding the issue, with the average annual percentage rate over 20%, making it a costly debt for consumers. It's also higher than at any point since the Fed started tracking card APRs in 1994, contributing to the overall U.S. household debt that topped $17T in Q1.



Meanwhile, the flow into serious delinquency (that is, 90 days or more delinquent) for credit cards rose to 5.08% of total credit card balances in Q2, from 3.35% in Q1. However, that figure is "normalized" with pre-COVID levels, as during the pandemic, changes in buying patterns, fiscal stimulus, and forbearance programs kept delinquency rates low. Credit card issuers will also report their July delinquency and net charge-off rates next week to get a better view on the industry.



"Despite the many headwinds American consumers have faced over the last year - higher interest rates, post-pandemic inflationary pressures, and the recent banking failures - there is little evidence of widespread financial distress for consumers," New York Fed economists and researchers wrote following the release.



SA commentary: "Non-revolving credit, such as personal loans and vehicle loans, has [seen] a slowdown over recent months," added ING Economic and Financial Analysis. "Moreover, the latest Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey showed banks increasingly unwilling to make consumer loans." Looking at individual stocks, investors can also discover the latest Seeking Alpha analysis on credit card players such as Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), American Express (AXP), Capital One (COF), Discover (DFS) and Synchrony Financial (SYF). (16 comments)

Sino-U.S. tensions continue to escalate with plans from the Biden administration to issue new restrictions on American investments in certain advanced industries in China. While the U.S. will say they are "necessary to protect national security," Beijing is likely to cite this as another instance of "politicizing and weaponizing trade and tech issues." The measures, set to be announced today, would bar private equity and venture capital firms from making investments in sectors like advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as implement new reporting standards. The Chinese government has long restricted certain foreign investments by individuals and businesses, but the economic measures could rattle Beijing at a time when it's already feeling the fallout from a deflationary spiral. (4 comments)

Disney's (DIS) ESPN is moving firmly into sports betting, entering a deal with PENN Entertainment (PENN) for an ESPN-branded sportsbook. ESPN Bet will launch in the U.S. this fall in the heat of the college and pro football seasons, and PENN will divest the Barstool Sports blog back to its founder David Portnoy in exchange for restrictive covenants. PENN jumped 30% AH on Tuesday once the deal was announced, while sports betting competitors like DraftKings (DKNG) moved lower. The Street is also weighing in on the news, with Bank of America seeing a constructive risk-reward rationale and Wells Fargo saying it's too early to conclude that the pact is a game changer. (54 comments)

Trouble is piling up for WeWork (WE) after the co-working office space provider raised "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a "going concern." The company also reported Q2 results that showed shrinking liquidity and higher member churn, prompting shares to tumble more than 24%. It's not a good sign as the development comes nearly three months after the surprise exit of the company's CEO and CFO. WeWork recently issued $175M in notes to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and an unnamed third-party investor, and while SA analyst Pacifica Yield said the move would extend WeWork's cash runway, its burn profile remained concerning. (22 comments)