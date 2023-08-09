Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: Charge It

Aug. 09, 2023 7:48 AM ET3 Comments
Charge it

It was only two months ago that Wall Street Breakfast: Put It On Plastic discussed the $1T U.S. credit card debt milestone, but it has now finally happened. Balances topped the record in Q2 as consumers continued to spend, according to the New York Fed's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. The number of credit card accounts also increased by 5.48M to 578.35M, while the total limits on credit card accounts rose by $9B to a total of $4.6T.

As mentioned previously: High inflation is pushing more consumers to put non-discretionary spending on cards, while others may be having a harder time paring back their lifestyles despite the price pressures. Interest rates are compounding the issue, with the average annual percentage rate over 20%, making it a costly debt for consumers. It's also higher than at any point since the Fed started tracking card APRs in 1994, contributing to the overall U.S. household debt that topped $17T in Q1.

Meanwhile, the flow into serious delinquency (that is, 90 days or more delinquent) for credit cards rose to 5.08% of total credit card balances in Q2, from 3.35% in Q1. However, that figure is "normalized" with pre-COVID levels, as during the pandemic, changes in buying patterns, fiscal stimulus, and forbearance programs kept delinquency rates low. Credit card issuers will also report their July delinquency and net charge-off rates next week to get a better view on the industry.

"Despite the many headwinds American consumers have faced over the last year - higher interest rates, post-pandemic inflationary pressures, and the recent banking failures - there is little evidence of widespread financial distress for consumers," New York Fed economists and researchers wrote following the release.

SA commentary: "Non-revolving credit, such as personal loans and vehicle loans, has [seen] a slowdown over recent months," added ING Economic and Financial Analysis. "Moreover, the latest Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey showed banks increasingly unwilling to make consumer loans." Looking at individual stocks, investors can also discover the latest Seeking Alpha analysis on credit card players such as Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), American Express (AXP), Capital One (COF), Discover (DFS) and Synchrony Financial (SYF). (16 comments)

National security

Sino-U.S. tensions continue to escalate with plans from the Biden administration to issue new restrictions on American investments in certain advanced industries in China. While the U.S. will say they are "necessary to protect national security," Beijing is likely to cite this as another instance of "politicizing and weaponizing trade and tech issues." The measures, set to be announced today, would bar private equity and venture capital firms from making investments in sectors like advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as implement new reporting standards. The Chinese government has long restricted certain foreign investments by individuals and businesses, but the economic measures could rattle Beijing at a time when it's already feeling the fallout from a deflationary spiral. (4 comments)

Over-under

Disney's (DIS) ESPN is moving firmly into sports betting, entering a deal with PENN Entertainment (PENN) for an ESPN-branded sportsbook. ESPN Bet will launch in the U.S. this fall in the heat of the college and pro football seasons, and PENN will divest the Barstool Sports blog back to its founder David Portnoy in exchange for restrictive covenants. PENN jumped 30% AH on Tuesday once the deal was announced, while sports betting competitors like DraftKings (DKNG) moved lower. The Street is also weighing in on the news, with Bank of America seeing a constructive risk-reward rationale and Wells Fargo saying it's too early to conclude that the pact is a game changer. (54 comments)

WeBust

Trouble is piling up for WeWork (WE) after the co-working office space provider raised "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a "going concern." The company also reported Q2 results that showed shrinking liquidity and higher member churn, prompting shares to tumble more than 24%. It's not a good sign as the development comes nearly three months after the surprise exit of the company's CEO and CFO. WeWork recently issued $175M in notes to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and an unnamed third-party investor, and while SA analyst Pacifica Yield said the move would extend WeWork's cash runway, its burn profile remained concerning. (22 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.4%. Hong Kong +0.2%. China -0.5%. India +0.2%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.8%. Paris +1.2%. Frankfurt +1.1%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.1%. S&P +0.2%. Nasdaq +0.2%. Crude +0.6% to $83.45. Gold -0.1% to $1,958.80. Bitcoin +1.8% to $29,862.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +1 bp to 4.04%.

Today's Economic Calendar

7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
10:30 EIA Petroleum Inventories
1:00 PM Results of $38B, 10-Year Note Auction

What else is happening...

Holiday sales grab: Amazon (AMZN) plans shopping event in October.

Lyft (LYFT) hikes guidance after pointing to strong demand trends.

Bulls vs. Bears: Can the magic reappear for Disney's (DIS) stock?

SEC charges 11 more Wall Street companies in messaging probe.

Meta (META) faces fine in Norway over advertising privacy violations.

HanesBrands (HBI) pushes back after activist investor calls for change.

Weight-loss drug frenzy: Eli Lilly (LLY) reaches new all-time high.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) slumps despite earnings beat.

Revving up: Rivian (RIVN) boosts vehicle delivery guidance.

Google (GOOG) working on licensing deal for AI deepfake songs.

Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Comments (3)

zyman
Today, 8:14 AM
"Trouble is piling up for WeWork (WE) after the co-working office space provider raised "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a "going concern."

Ruh-roh....this invokes memories of the dotcom bust for me. This time, it may be some of the businesses that came about during the pandemic now have to prove that they are actually a "going concern" without the disruption of a pandemic. Hopefully, it doesn't get as ugly as 2000-2001 did.

Have a great day y'all.
fujilomi
Today, 8:13 AM
Paying 18% to 30% interest on huge credit card debt will probably strain consumer spending, especially for the 60% have not majority living paycheck to paycheck, with poor to bad credit, who CANNOT pay off balances. Resumption of paying student loans will also add straws to the camel's back. Not great for a consumer based US economy. Plus although inflation is moderating, prices remain high, +50% to +200% over pre pandemic levels for a lot of stuff. And may get worse as companies struggle to pay for big pay raises in the pipeline. CEOs will try to keep prices and profit margins as high as possible to keep their high paying jobs and bonuses instead of getting fired like the old Disney guy.

Amazon is wise to try to grab as much of consumer spending as possible with lots of pre black Friday "shopping events". But I personally don't use Amazon much anymore, bargains are not so great like in the old days.
Political Comments
Today, 7:50 AM
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
