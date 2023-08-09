Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A 'Going Concern' Filing On August 8 For WeWork Is An Orange Flag

Aug. 09, 2023 7:31 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)SFTBY1 Comment
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.39K Followers

Summary

  • WeWork's inclusion of a "going concern" statement in their 10-Q filing caused a sharp drop in their stock price after the close on August 8.
  • This ASU No. 2014-15 (subtopic 205-40) "going concern" statement by management is not the same as a going concern statement by auditors in an annual report.
  • WeWork plans to reduce costs, increase revenue, control expenses, and seek additional capital to alleviate the going concern issue.
  • WeWork will run out of cash by early next year if they continue to burn cash at the same rate as in 2Q.

WeWork Cancels Plans For Its IPO

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

As expected, WeWork (NYSE:WE) included a "going concern" statement in their 10-Q filed after the close on August 8, which caused a major drop in the stock during after-hours trading. I think that many traders are

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.39K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (4.61K)
Thanks for covering this in depth. I have a question:

"I still expect a Ch.11 bankruptcy filing that would wipe out debt and allow for rejection of some of their unprofitable leases under section 365."

In Chapter 11, are leases automatically rejected, i.e. does the process allow for the company in bankruptcy to break those leases? Do the landlords on the other side have to get in line with other creditors, to try and recover their lost rents?

I know that the bankruptcy code is complex, and the answer might be, "it depends."

It seems that one effect of this statement might be to put WeWork's landlords in a difficult negotiating position, knowing that they might be about to file Ch. 11. WeWork should be in a stronger position to "cram down" their landlords by re-negotiating leases, shouldn't they?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.