Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: ESPN Sports Betting Shakeup

ESPN (NYSE:The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) is moving firmly into sports betting, entering a deal with PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) for an ESPN-branded sportsbook in the United States.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) broke sharply higher in post market trading on Tuesday after the company inked an exclusive deal with ESPN (The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) and sold its Barstool property in sector-rattling deals.

The deal will see PENN (PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) pay ESPN $1.5B over 10 years as part of the strategic partnership.

ESPN Bet will debut this fall in the heat of the college and pro football seasons and get an exclusive trademark for ten years.

For its part, PENN gets access to ESPN's customer base on digital, including social media, ESPN+ subscribers, and a fantasy database.

ESPN receives $1.5B in cash over the initial term for marketing and branding, $500M in warrants with strike prices at $26 per PENN share and higher, and bonus warrants if it hits certain market shares.

ESPN’s parent company, Disney reports earnings today post market.

Premarket PENN is up 10% and Disney is up 1%

Amazon (NASDAQ:Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) is in talks to join as an anchor investor in Arm Holdings (ARM Holdings Plc. (ARMHF) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) ahead of the British chip designer's IPO in the U.S.,

This is according to Reuters, which cites people familiar with the matter.

Arm (ARM Holdings Plc. (ARMHF) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) has been courting potential cornerstone investors to boost its IPO's appeal and improve ties with top customers.

Amazon (Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) joins the long list of tech heavyweights that are in talks to invest in Arm (ARM Holdings Plc. (ARMHF) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) ahead of its IPO, including Intel (Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock Price Today, Quote & News), Alphabet (Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) (Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) and Nvidia (NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock Price Today, Quote & News). Sources said these investors would not get a seat in Arm's (ARM Holdings Plc. (ARMHF) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) board.

Arm (ARM Holdings Plc. (ARMHF) Stock Price Today, Quote & News), which is seeking to raise $8B-$10B, is aiming to list its stock on Nasdaq early next month. This would make it the largest U.S. IPO since Rivian's. Arm (ARM Holdings Plc. (ARMHF) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) is reportedly aiming for a $60B valuation.

China's consumer prices dropped by 0.3% Y/Y in July, the first decrease since February 2021, compared to a flat reading in June and market estimates of a 0.4% fall.

China's statistics agency said a fall in CPI will only be temporary, and it is projected to pick up gradually as the impact of a high base last year will fade. The reported inflation data for July pointed to a modest improvement from June.

Core consumer prices, which exclude prices of food and energy, went up 0.8% Y/Y, the most since January, after a 0.4% gain in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices unexpectedly rose by 0.2%, beating forecasts of a 0.1% decrease and marking the first rise in 6 months.

China's producer prices fell 4.4% Y/Y in July, worse than market forecasts of a 4.1% decline, after a 5.4% drop in the prior month, which was the steepest decrease since December 2015.

It was the tenth consecutive month of producer deflation but the smallest deflation in three months amid weakening demand and moderating commodity prices.

On a monthly basis, producer prices were down 0.2%, the fourth straight month of decline, following a 0.8% drop in June.

Food prices in China declined 1.7% Y/Y in July, reversing from a 2.3% rise in the prior month while pointing to the first drop since March 2022.

On our catalyst watch for the day-

The two-day JPMorgan Auto Conference will include presentations from the likes of Westport Fuel Systems (Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Stock Price Today, Quote & News), AEye (AEye, Inc. (LIDR) Stock Price Today, Quote & News), Carvana (Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) and more. The JPMorgan event will also feature execs with Ford Motor (Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) taking part in a fireside chat to discuss the Ford+ plan.

And Kellogg Company (Kellogg Company (K) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts at the New York Stock Exchange. Ahead of the planned split by the food company into two businesses, the Day@K presentation format will include talks from management teams for both Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co.

The Nasdaq (NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) fell 0.79%. The S&P 500 (S&P 500 Index (SP500) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) declined 0.42% while the Dow (Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) retreated 0.45%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in negative territory. Health Care, Utilities and Energy were the three gainers.

Financials was among the top three sector losers due to Moody’s cutting credit ratings. More info on that with Kim Khan on Tuesday’s edition of Wall Street Lunch.

The U.S. economic calendar was fairly light on Tuesday, with the goods and services trade shortfall narrowing less than forecast in June.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.2%, the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq is up 0.4%. Crude oil is up 0.7% at more than $83 a barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.7%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.9 % and the DAX is up 1.2%.

Our biggest stock movers for the day premarket: First one of the biggest gainers in addition to PENN entertainment. Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) surged 10% after the company surpassed top and bottom line expectations in Q2.

And for one of the biggest losers, WeWork (NYSE:WeWork Inc. (WE) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) is down 17% after the co-working company stated there is "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue operations.

On today’s economic calendar, at 1030am EIA Petroleum inventories.