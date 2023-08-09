Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

After Strong Demand For U.S. Three-Year Notes, Treasury Will Sell $38 Bln 10-Year Notes

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.63K Followers

Summary

  • Today, the Treasury sells $38 billion 10-year notes, whose auctions have been less than stellar recently. The US 10-year yield reached 4.20% last week and is now straddling 4%.
  • Equities are stabilizing, though Japanese and Chinese markets are trading off. Most of the other large markets in the region rose, including Hong Kong and the mainland shares that trade there.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is about 0.9% better; if sustained, this would be the largest rise in nearly two weeks. US index futures are also firmer.
  • The dollar has come back softer, with the Scandis leading the move. The Swiss franc and sterling are the laggards and nursing minor losses.
  • Among emerging market currencies, only the Turkish lira, South African rand, and Russian ruble are lower. The Chinese yuan is snapping a three-day fall.

US Savings Bonds with 100 dollar bill overlay. Savings bonds are debt securities issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. They are issued in Series EE or Series I.

jetcityimage/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The first leg of the US refunding was well-received, with the three-year note being scooped up by investors, driving the yield below it was trading in the when-issued market. Today, the Treasury sells $38 billion 10-year notes, whose auctions have

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.63K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.