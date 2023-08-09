DuxX/iStock via Getty Images

We have had a pullback of 2-4% in the major market averages, which is healthy and needed to refresh the uptrend, but the thinning crowd of bears is again misinterpreting it as something far worse. They did the same thing last March. Don't be swayed by disgruntled bears who have been sidelined during a very prosperous 2023. It is easy to succumb to the negativity after so much turmoil over the past three-plus years. The market continues to look for reasons to correct, and it was Moody's turn to be the trigger.

This rating agency decided to downgrade ten small to medium sized banks and place several on negative watch. The warnings are based on concerns about funding strains, lower capital levels, the potential for losses on commercial real estate defaults, and rising loan losses that could materialize from a recession. These downgrades seem as obtuse as the one implemented by Fitch last week when it downgraded the credit rating of the United States. It has been several months since multiple bank failures, led by Silicon Valley Bank, wiped out the sector. Afterwards, the banking sector passed the Fed's annual stress test and reported better-than-expected overall profits for two consecutive quarters. Moody's warning would have been worth something if it had come at this time last year. This is yesterday's news, so I think we should ignore it.

It is also based on the firm's forecast for a recession over the coming 12 months. That may have been the consensus view six months ago, but the likelihood of a recession over that time frame has declined dramatically. Even the Fed has woken up to the fact that a soft landing seems more likely. Furthermore, small businesses in the US, which comprise the backbone of the economy, do not seem concerned. In the most recent survey for the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, the greatest problem for this cohort continues to be finding qualified workers to fill positions. That does not sound like a recession is coming any time soon. At the same time, there is very little concern about interest rates and credit availability.

The bottom line is that today's market is looking for more reasons to correct by what I think could be as much as 5% from recent highs. There are still bears out there who have not capitulated. Therefore, they will do their best to make something out of nothing in hopes of swaying sentiment. The problem is that the rate of change in the high-frequency economic data is still collectively moving in a positive direction. That suggests that stock prices have a lot more upside. I am following the data and not the rhetoric. When the facts change, so will my outlook.