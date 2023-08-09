Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Don't Be Swayed By Disgruntled Bears

Aug. 09, 2023 9:16 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI5 Comments
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The recent pullback in the market averages is healthy and needed for the uptrend, but bears are misinterpreting it as something worse.
  • Moody's downgraded ten small to medium sized banks based on concerns about funding strains and potential losses, but this is old news.
  • The likelihood of a recession has declined, and small businesses are not concerned, suggesting more upside for stock prices.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »

Animal Prison

DuxX/iStock via Getty Images

We have had a pullback of 2-4% in the major market averages, which is healthy and needed to refresh the uptrend, but the thinning crowd of bears is again misinterpreting it as something far worse. They did the same thing

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
14.09K Followers
A foundation, framework and discipline for optimizing portfolio performance

Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Market Map profile picture
Market Map
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (3.49K)
I'm encouraged by the positive S&P return produced in the 1st half.

Since 1931, after the advent of negative double-digit years produced by the S&P 500 ( most recent 2022 ), forward 5 & 20 year stock returns, especially "value" stocks, were substantial Table 1 https://tinyurl.com/4x3wn7sd

When the starting year has produced a "positive" return in the "1st half " (2023 = +16%), forward 54 month returns have been decent, with worst monthly basis S&P drawdowns in the first 36 months, below initial starting level, being not greater than -17% . https://imgur.com/a/maRrdsa

A signature of the years that produced a second or "consecutive" negative double-digit S&P year ( 1931, 1974, 2002 Table 2 https://tinyurl.com/4x3wn7sd ) is that they produced a negative return in the 1st half .
c
ccking3
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (3.25K)
Agreed. And if you are right about inflation, and I think you are, bond yields will come down a bit over the next six months and Moody’s actions will then look a bit foolish.
Hungry for Knowledge profile picture
Hungry for Knowledge
Today, 9:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.6K)
@New Deal Democrat publishes a weekly series on long, short, and concurrent indicators of the economy (leading economic indicators, LEI), and they seem to conclusively point to an oncoming recession.
Now, one can also argue that there is ALWAYS an oncoming recession. Timing as to "when" then becomes the magic.
Lawrence, do you have any take on LEI?
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:39 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.7K)
@Hungry for Knowledge I think the LEI has been thrown off by its weightings in sentiment (which has been unreliable due to political biases) and manufacturing, which has been in recession but offset by the surge in services.
psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 9:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (368)
Thanks so much for being the voice of reason in a non sensible market
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.