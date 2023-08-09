takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Celanese's Terrible Second Quarter:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) reported a quarter on August 7 that even surprised me in its negativity. Revenue missed estimates at $2.80 billion versus $2.93 billion. While that miss might not seem so bad, the bottom fell out of the bottom line. The company missed already reduced Q2 EPS estimates of $2.46/share by a mile at $2.17. Even worse than that, the company had previously guided to a demand recovery in this year's second half. Nearly halfway through the third quarter, the company is guiding Q3 for basically no improvement over Q2, at $2.00 to $2.50 per share versus $3.10 estimates that were consistent with the company's May guidance.

The prepared remarks that accompanied these awful results contained some eye-opening disclosures about how bad the demand and pricing volume are. Chief among them was "We are exercising certain portions of the playbook we created during COVID and taking incremental cost-cutting measures across Celanese."

Yes, you read that right. They're going back to the COVID modus operandi. These include:

Idling plants in both segments and operating some at reduced rates.

Cutting inventory

Extending capex schedules

Reducing use of contractors

Curtailing travel

Lowering marketing and promotional spend

"Right-sizing" headcount

These actions sound like a management team that is beginning to panic...with good reason: even after reducing debt by about $500 million, with $235 million coming from reduced inventories, the company still has around $13.5 billion in net debt versus EBITDA of $616 million in the quarter and ~1.2 billion for the first half of '23. Annualizing that at $2.4 billion leaves leverage at over 5.5x, with no improvement guided for Q3.

Remarkably, even after completely failing to deliver on May's reduced Q2 guidance, cutting Q3 drastically and pulling the COVID emergency bell, the company is still guiding to a recovery in Q4 this year. Without that seemingly Q4 guided improvement, 2023's EPS guide would have gone from $11-12 to below $9 instead of $9-10/share.

Most bulls I've encountered on this name are long-only equity investors who are used to looking at this company as an investment grade entity. They seem to take management's word that these high yield credit metrics will be rectified in short order. That's why they focus on P/E ratio (which isn't even at a low multiple now given the lowered guidance and the stock's recent move). I think ignoring leverage of greater than 5x is ludicrous.

As I pointed out in my last write up "Celanese: A Bad Deal Sinking the Stock", however, I see leverage as a material risk here. The company has 450 million Euros of bonds maturing this September, $500 million maturing next May and $2 billion maturing next July on top of over $2 billion maturing by March of 2025. That's $4.5 billion of debt that needs to be refinanced in the next eighteen months. At the company's current high leverage and slow pace of cash generation (excluding working capital swings which any self-respecting credit analyst largely ignores), this debt will almost certainly be refinanced at higher interest rates than the company currently pays and potentially significantly higher rates, which will further impinge cash flow generation and debt reduction.

Valuation

Given the guidance cut, I think it's instructive to show valuation using the May guidance versus this updated guidance. I see no reason why this multiple has expanded in the face of reduced guidance and COVID-like initiatives to reduce operating rates and costs. None of the company's major products are seeing price improvements. Lacking that, I struggle to see how a turnaround materializes.

Market Cap (using $125/share) 13.625 billion Debt 14.743 billion Minority Interest 464 million Cash $1.296 billion Enterprise Value $27.535 billion EV/EBITDA (Using $2.7 billion) 10.2x EV/EBITDA (Using revised $2.4 billion) 11.5x P/E (using $11.50/share midpoint) 10.87x P/E (using $9.50/share midpoint) 13.17x Click to enlarge

Most commodity chemical companies trade in the mid-single digits EV/EBITDA. With leverage over 5x, that argues for CE stock price of less than half its current levels.

Risk:

The risk to this short, as with any short, is a short squeeze divorced from fundamentals. For example, CE stock is up over 10% since its Q2 earnings release and they just guided EPS down almost 20%. As with any short, construct the position so that you can afford/tolerate risk of the stock rising.

Conclusion:

Reduced guidance (for the fourth time in nine months), weak pricing, sluggish demand, idling capacity, high leverage and COVID-like cost containments all scream for a lower price stock (and bonds for those who trade them). As I said above, CE is an overleveraged chemical company with tremendous commodity exposure. Those situations usually trade at mid-single digit EV/EBITDA. I can see a scenario where this stock trades below $50/share.