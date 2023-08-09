Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celanese: Business Is So Bad They're Dusting Off COVID Operating Model

Aug. 09, 2023 9:23 AM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)2 Comments
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Celanese reported a terrible second quarter, with revenue missing estimates and a significant drop in earnings per share.
  • The company is implementing cost-cutting measures and going back to COVID-era strategies due to poor demand and pricing volume.
  • With high leverage and slow cash generation, the company faces significant refinancing risks and a potential decline in stock price.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Catalyst Hedge Investing. Learn More »

Business man choosing risk level

takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Celanese's Terrible Second Quarter:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) reported a quarter on August 7 that even surprised me in its negativity. Revenue missed estimates at $2.80 billion versus $2.93 billion. While that miss might not seem so bad, the bottom fell

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. The chat board is live and active as is the best ideas portfolio. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.55K Followers
Catalyst driven short and long investments directly from hedge funds.
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

n
northharrow
Today, 10:14 AM
Premium
Comments (946)
It will take a long time for CE to convince customers that the huge recent Du Pont acquisitions will only be for their own benefit with better service and lower prices.
abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (4.16K)
Leverage isn't always bad
If they earn more than the fixed interest in the long run

And they manage to do that
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.