High Yield Or Dividend Growth? Both!

olaser

Co-authored with Treading Softly.

Life is often filled with choices of being able to have one item or the other, not both. We've been so accustomed to this throughout our lives that we rarely consider the opportunity of having both in one, or we expect that if you have both in one, then there is going to be some sort of trade-off. Take ice cream for example; some people love vanilla, some people love strawberry, and some people love chocolate. Most of the time you believe that you must pick one and leave the other two off the table. However, you could have my Neapolitan ice cream and have all three, but few actually like that over their favorite choice; why is that? Because they would rather have all of the one than have to divide their taste buds over the three.

When it comes to the market, especially the section that focuses on dividends, we typically find two groups of investors, one group that focuses on dividend growth investments - they typically buy very low-yielding investments that grow their dividend rapidly - on the other side, you typically have investors who want a high yield now and are willing to accept no dividend growth to achieve that.

Today, I want to look at two investments that successfully do both - they offer high yields in the present and continue to grow their dividends over the decades.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: ARCC - Yield 9.8%

Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Business Development Company ("BDC") that focuses on the "upper middle market". These are non-public companies that are quite large. The average annual EBITDA of ARCC's portfolio continues to rise and is now over $150 million. Over the past year, ARCC has clearly favored putting capital into larger companies, with the weighted average EBITDA of portfolio companies now over $300 million. Source.

ARCC Q2 Presentation

ARCC continues to post net investment income that is well in excess of its dividend. In Q2, it produced NII of $0.57, covering its $0.48 by 119%. ARCC earned the same amount as Q2 2022 while decreasing leverage from 1.24x to 1.07x.

ARCC Q2 Investor Presentation

In the Q2 earnings call, management indicated they were content with the current leverage level, but would be happy to leverage up or let it drift down depending on the opportunities available.

Credit quality remains strong, with non-accruals representing 2.1% of ARCC's amortized cost. Only 7% of ARCC's fair value is in the lowest two credit grades.

ARCC Q2 Investor Presentation

These numbers are comparable to what we saw in 2019, before COVID, when non-accruals were 1.9% and 6% of the portfolio was in the bottom two grades. What is dramatically different is that in 2019 only 8% of fair value was in the highest grade (Grade 4), while 23% is in the highest grade today. Like much of the economy, ARCC's portfolio is a tale of two economies. Companies that are thriving in an inflationary environment, and companies that are struggling because of it.

ARCC is humming along in this environment. Book value was slightly up to $18.58, net investment income continues to be well in excess of the dividend, and leverage is low. ARCC is a great, conservative BDC that we are happy to own.

Pick #2: NEP - Yield 7.1%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) raised its dividend to $0.854/share. Up 1.4% from last quarter and up 12% year-over-year. The market isn't impressed, and it is running away from the cash flow. I appreciate that, as it gives me an opportunity to keep building my position. Management reiterated guidance that the distribution will grow at a 12-15% annual rate through 2026. Source.

NEP Q2 2023 Presentation

So why isn't the market impressed? A lot of investors focus on single quarters, and for NEP, Q2 wasn't the strongest. EBITDA and CAFD (cash available for distribution) were both relatively low.

NEP Q2 2023 Presentation

The main culprit was that the wind wasn't very strong last quarter. Q2 2023 was the weakest Q2 wind in 30 years, while last year was the strongest. So while Q2 2022 saw EBITDA of $500 million and CAFD of $207 million, the average for the year in 2022 was EBITDA of $412.5 million and CAFD of $158.5 million. In Q1 2023, EBITDA was $447 million and CAFD was $156 million. So in Q2 2023, NEP saw EBITDA and CAFD higher than in Q1 and higher than the 2022 average, but when investors look year over year comparing to Q2 2022's freakishly strong quarter, they see a lack of growth.

This is why it is always important to keep your perspective on the big picture. The wind is going to be a variable that the company can't control, and it can't be predicted, but in the long run, the "averages" will work out.

NEP telegraphed at the Q1 earnings call, that they expected acquisitions to pick up in the second half of the year. That was reiterated at Q2 earnings that they expect "double-digit" growth in EBITDA and CAFD in the second half to support the distribution guidance. NEP also is on track to sell the pipelines in a transaction it expects to close before year-end.

Often, the market gets hyper-focused on one quarter of results. When there is a tough year-over-year comparison, investors often forget how great last year was and panic over a lack of growth. For investors who are willing to step back and look at the big picture, this is a great buying opportunity. NEP's management has an excellent track record for hitting its guidance. As it should, since most of the growth comes from its sister company NEER (NextEra Energy Resources), making the timing of acquisitions and the price extremely visible. It's always easier to predict your own actions than someone else's!

We remain confident that NEP will hit its target, and as management telegraphed, growth will likely be near the low end at 12%. That's a dividend growth rate we are very happy to accept. I am equally confident that the market will be "surprised" when management does exactly what they said they would do and the year-over-year comps are much stronger in Q3 and Q4.

While the traders sell shares, I'm happy to buy the discount and grow my income!

Conclusion

Both ARCC and NEP provide strong returns and a rapidly growing dividend.

Data by YCharts

This is a situation where you don't have to pick one or the other. You can have both. We can also see that while NEP has a lower overall yield, it does grow its dividend more rapidly than ARCC has. There is some level of trade-off here. When it comes to my retirement investment portfolio, the solution I found is not to play the game of either/or, but to recognize that both have a place and invest in both.

This way, your retirement can benefit from the growing dividends offered by both of these companies and the strong yields offered by both. This means that you'll see a continually growing income stream on top of whatever reinvestment you do - we recommend at least 25%. At the end of the day, your retirement isn't a time you want to have to spend fiddling or messing around with a portfolio unless that is something that you are passionate about. But for most of us, we would rather be doing other activities every single day that we enjoy or have other hobbies. Don't let your portfolio become your pharaoh dictating what you get to do every day. Let it be a useful tool that allows you to enjoy your retirement.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.