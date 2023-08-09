Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Better High Yield Buy After Quarterly Results: Ares Capital Vs. Capital Southwest

Aug. 09, 2023 9:56 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC), CSWCARES, BIZD, CSWCZ10 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ares Capital Corp and Capital Southwest are both high yield Business Development Companies with strong track records of delivering attractive total returns.
  • Both companies recently reported quarterly results.
  • We compare ARCC and CSWC stocks side by side and offer our take on which is the better buy today.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Boxing gloves and flashes

photographer3431

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) are both blue chip high yield Business Development Companies (BIZD) that have strong track records of delivering attractive total returns to shareholders over the long-term:

In this article, we share

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
14.27K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Article Update Today, 10:05 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.7K)
Thank you for reading! What is your favorite BDC pick right now?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
u
usiah
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (13.45K)
ARCC has been my choice as well, but like CSWC.

Retired income investor
W
WinBigly
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (126)
CSWC is a stellar BDC. I bought and bought and bought and finally sold at the 52 week highs. I am bad at timing, but hopefully there will be a cheaper re-entry point in the future.
f
frank4711
Today, 10:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (105)
Own both ARCC up 4% CSWC up 25% they are winners.
D
Dr. LouX
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (5.03K)
I have been adding to both. Two winners in my book. But I have added a tad more to ARCC.
James 62 profile picture
James 62
Today, 10:13 AM
Premium
Comments (512)
FWIW I own MAIN and HTGC
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.85K)
Nice article. I hold both but favor CSWC
k
kedzie114
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (479)
Thanks for your article. Long both and they are foundation investments that I intend to hold for a long time.
M
1MyOpinion1
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (479)
Can't decide, so own them both...
R
RWilliam
Today, 10:10 AM
Premium
Comments (7.57K)
Good article, thx! Long both. ARCC is a top 10 holding (2%) and triple the size of CSWC.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.