I was on a flight last year (from Athens to London) when my plane flew into turbulence. I'm not too fond of flying and prefer traveling by car, train, bus, or ship. There's something about staying close to the ground, and it seems unnatural being trapped in a tin can miles above the sea. Nevertheless, despite the temporary shakiness, my plane flew through the storm, and bright blue skies were ahead.

That's where Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is. Despite the uncertain, turbulent, and volatile environment, Palantir has remarkable long-term potential, and the sky appears clear as Palantir transitions into a more prominent and profitable stage of its development cycle.

Palantir has been my most significant holding since I began accumulating a considerable position around the bear market lows in H2 2022 in the $6-$8 range. Despite taking profits on 20% of my position, Palantir still accounts for around 9% of my all-weather portfolio holdings today. Also, I plan to keep my stake in Palantir for the long run. Palantir is one of the most unique, AI-market-leading companies, operating in a blue ocean, with substantial government ties and monopolistic tendencies.

Palantir could have an incredibly long growth runway, capable of producing significant double-digit (20-30%) revenue growth for several (5-10) years. Additionally, Palantir continues to improve profitability substantially. The company recently reported Q2 results, showing its third consecutive GAAP income and other constructive profitability metrics.

Palantir should continue becoming increasingly profitable as the company's revenues and operations continue expanding in future years. Despite the hype, Palantir is only scratching the surface regarding AI, and there should be much more growth ahead for Palantir as the AI revolution advances. Therefore, Palantir should continue commanding a premium multiple, and its stock price could go much higher in the coming years.

We've seen a sharp rise in Palantir's stock since around the start of the year. After bottoming out at about $6 a share late last year, Palantir's stock approximately tripled as sentiment improved and buyers returned to one of the top AI stocks in the market. However, let's put everything in perspective. Palantir is still about 60% below its all-time high and was in a downtrend for a long time.

The current uptrend is relatively new, and while we should experience temporary bouts of volatility, turbulence, and periods of consolidation, Palantir's stock likely has much more upside potential in the long term. We see a bullish pattern developing with higher and higher lows. Moreover, the 50-day MA finally crossed above the 200-day MA in early April this year, illustrating a bullish long-term technical dynamic for Palantir's stock.

However, due to the sharp rise in Palantir's stock, we can expect more consolidation around the $15-20 range. Nevertheless, Palantir should break out above $20 and move toward the $25 level in the coming months.

Recent Earnings - Better Than Expected

Palantir delivered its third consecutive quarter of GAAP income, illustrating its long-term profitability potential. Palantir is a rapidly expanding, high-growth enterprise focusing primarily on expanding operations and increasing revenues. Its ability to provide GAAP profitability during its ramp-up stage, combined with the challenging economic environment, is highly constructive, suggesting Palantir can become increasingly profitable in the coming years.

Palantir's GAAP operating margin of 2% increased by 1,100 Bps YoY. Furthermore, Palantir delivered an adjusted operating margin of 25%, its third consecutive quarter of expanding margins. This dynamic further implies Palantir should become increasingly profitable as revenues continue growing and costs moderate in the coming years.

While revenues grew by 13% YoY (to $533M), revenue growth should accelerate as the transitory economic slowdown ends and the broader economic expansion improves. U.S. commercial revenue grew by 20% YoY, and U.S. commercial customer count increased by 35%. Palantir's commercial business should continue expanding, potentially leading to higher-than-expected revenue growth and improved profitability as we advance.

Palantir - Surging GAAP Profits

Palantir's profitability has skyrocketed on a YoY basis, surging by ten cents per share. Palantir's GAAP operating income has increased from -$41.7 million (a year ago) to $10.1 million last quarter. Palantir's profitability is highly constructive, and we should see its profitability increase considerably in the coming years.

Gross Margin - Remains Excellent

Despite high inflation, rising prices, higher costs, and a slow economic environment, Palantir's gross margin remains above 80%. This dynamic illustrates the company's excellent, highly profitable business model. Palantir's profitability should continue increasing as revenue growth increases and operating costs moderate in future years.

Customer Count and Billings

Despite YoY revenues increasing by 13%, Palantir's customer count grew by 38% in the second quarter. Moreover, billings surged by 52% YoY to $603M in Q2 2023. Therefore, revenue growth should improve in the coming quarters and future years. Moreover, Palantir continues to innovate and is a leading company in AI. This dynamic implies that Palantir's growth could be better than expected, and its revenue growth will likely increase in future years.

How Much Is Palantir Worth?

Palantir's market cap is around $36 billion, making it the world's 498th largest company by market cap. However, Palantir's market cap reached around $70 billion during Palantir's post-IPO hype and likely has much more upside in the long run.

Palantir's Revenue Growth Could Accelerate

Provided Palantir's $2.21 billion revenue estimate this year, the stock looks pricey, around 17 times sales expectations. Nevertheless, Palantir's revenue growth could be lowballed now, and we could see better-than-expected growth in future years. While consensus estimates suggest revenues of about $3.18B in 2025, Palantir could provide around $3.6B (higher-end estimate) or better as Palantir advances.

$3.6B in revenues provides a forward (2025) P/S ratio of 10, suggesting a relatively inexpensive valuation for Palantir, as it has a dominant market position with significant growth and profitability opportunities in future years. Additionally, we should consider Palantir's high profitability potential, a phenomenon that should enable Palantir to keep its elevated multiple as we advance.

Palantir's Excellent Profitability Prospects

Palantir's EPS could surge by about 300% this year. Also, we could see better than the 14% EPS growth projected for next year. Estimates imply Palantir could earn approximately $0.33 next year, suggesting that Palantir's forward P/E may be about 50. This P/E ratio is relatively inexpensive for a company in Palantir's position, and we could see its P/E multiple remain elevated or expand in the coming years.

Palantir's Stock Could Go Much Higher In Future Years

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Revenue Bs $2.23 $2.85 $3.6 $4.75 $6 $7.6 $9.5 Revenue growth 18% 24% 28% 29% 27% 26% 25% EPS $0.25 $0.33 $0.46 $0.64 $0.86 $1.18 $1.59 EPS growth 317% 32% 40% 38% 36% 35% 34% Forward P/E 50 55 54 53 52 50 48 Stock price $16 $25 $35 $46 $61 $80 $99 Click to enlarge

Risk To Palantir

Despite the recent progress, Palantir still faces several challenges. Palantir's revenue growth could be lower than anticipated, and its profitability could be weaker than projected. Palantir faces increasing competition, and the AI element carries uncertainties. Moreover, we've seen increased short interest in Palantir after the recent run-up, implying more sideways or downward price action may be ahead. Also, Palantir's growth and profitability could be challenging due to the uncertain economic atmosphere. Investors should examine these and other risks closely before committing capital to an investment in Palantir's shares.