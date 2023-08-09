JHVEPhoto

Investing in disruptive companies that want to change humanity forever is a risky yet rewarding endeavor. Unfortunately, though, not every company that sets out with a mission to change the world succeeds. When Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) debuted on the Nasdaq in 2019, there was a lot of hype around the company's potential to positively impact the environment and humankind by changing the meat industry with its innovative plant-based meat products. This hype pushed BYND stock over $230 soon after its IPO, but the going has been difficult ever since. When the stock hit $160 in September 2019, I published a bearish article on BYND discussing why the steep valuation did not make a lot of sense back then. After an initial boom, both investors and consumers have lacked an appetite for Beyond Meat, hurting the company's financial performance and market value. In a broader context, plant-based meat is likely to see improved adoption in the future, but this is not a good enough reason to invest in Beyond Meat today. A closer look at the company's prospects reveals several challenges looming on the horizon, forcing me to take a bearish view of BYND stock.

Disappointing Second-Quarter Earnings

For the second quarter, Beyond Meat reported net revenue of $102.1 million, a substantial decline of 31% year-over-year. The revenue decline primarily stemmed from the influence of decreasing product volume and a decline in net revenue per pound. The former was predominantly influenced by a lackluster demand within the company's U.S. retail and U.S. food service channels. The revenue generated in the United States experienced a significant decline of nearly 40%, reflecting a pronounced contraction in the company's domestic financial performance. Changes in product sales mix and variations in pricing strategies played a significant role in the shift in net revenue per pound. For example, an increase in trade discounts had a dampening effect on the overall net revenue per pound. Beyond Meat's growth struggles extended to all of its business segments, which highlights the fundamental challenges the company is facing today.

Exhibit 1: Net revenue by business channel

Earnings release

The company's international business faced headwinds as well, but challenges in demand were countered by favorable changes in foreign exchange rates. The revenue originating from international markets declined 8.7% YoY, indicating challenges in sustaining revenue growth on a global scale. Despite these challenges, Beyond Meat exhibited some resilience, particularly in the international foodservice channel, where an increase in the volume of products sold helped offset some of the losses. Further, the company's gross profit demonstrated a remarkable turnaround, coming in at $2.3 million in contrast to a significant loss of $6.2 million in the previous year driven by a slight improvement in operational efficiency. Beyond Meat successfully slashed operating expenses by 33% YoY as well.

The Changing Macroeconomic Landscape Brings New Challenges

According to a report published by Deloitte in September 2022, consumer behavior toward plant-based alternative meat has reached a critical juncture. The market segment that once embraced these products with fervor might have reached a saturation point, indicating that the initial surge of curiosity and adoption might be tapering off. In 2022, Americans who consumed plant-based meat saw no growth, an alarming sign for an industry that is thought to be disruptive.

Exhibit 2: U.S. plant-based meat consumption statistics

Deloitte

Amid this changing sentiment, the overarching economic context plays a significant role. The prevalent inflationary pressures within the food industry contribute an additional layer of complexity. In 2022, food-at-home prices surged by 12%, altering consumer shopping behaviors. The impact of rising prices was evident as 8 out of 10 consumers adjusted their shopping habits according to a December primary shopper survey by IRI and 210 Analytics. Conventional and plant-based meats recorded a notable increase in price per unit last year. The broad inflationary pressures have prompted consumers to opt for alternatives, deviating from premium choices including plant-based meat since all plant-based categories maintain a price premium compared to animal-based alternatives. Consequently, convincing consumers to commit to a higher price for PBA meat was met with resistance which is manifesting in the waning enthusiasm to allocate extra financial resources for PBA meat. A comparison reveals a notable decrease of 9% in the willingness to pay a premium for these products.

Exhibit 3: U.S. plant-based meat market revenue and volume

Good Food Institute

Further, uncertainty regarding the health benefits of PBA meat is also slowing the market growth. Consumer perception regarding the healthiness of plant-based meats has experienced a decline from 2020 to 2022. As revealed by Food Marketing Institute, the proportion of individuals who considered plant-based meats as a healthy choice dropped from 50% to 38% during this period.

A Statista Consumer Insights survey spanning 21 countries provides compelling insights into global dietary patterns. Remarkably, a staggering 86% of respondents revealed that their diets incorporate meat, underscoring the enduring prevalence of meat consumption despite the rise of plant-based alternatives. This highlights that irrespective of the buzz around substitutes, consuming meat remains deeply ingrained across the world. Only three nations—Switzerland, China, and India—stand as exceptions, where less than 80% of respondents include meat in their diets. Of these, India records the lowest at 53% of meat eaters, with China and Switzerland at 79% and 72%, respectively. While the adoption of plant-based alternatives is gradually gaining traction due to environmental concerns, the proportion of regular purchasers of such products remains comparatively modest.

Exhibit 4: Meat consumption in selected countries

Statista

Recent data from Mintel reveals an intriguing aspect of the plant-based protein landscape: 53% of consumers seek a seamless resemblance between plant-based alternatives and traditional meat. This aspiration poses a significant hurdle for the industry. While only a handful of companies have managed to achieve this, Beyond Meat claims substantial progress in this endeavor.

In summary, while plant-based milk has experienced substantial success due to the growing prevalence of dairy allergies, the transition to plant-based meat alternatives has encountered a series of hurdles. Notably, these alternatives are grappling with emerging controversies and health-related concerns, especially concerning lab-grown options. Adding to this complexity is the premium pricing often attached to plant-based products, a factor that contributes to a noticeable consumer hesitancy to embrace these alternatives.

Beyond Meat Is Doing Its Best

Beyond Meat has embarked on a strategic reevaluation of pricing to address the challenges posed by premium pricing. By recalibrating its approach, the company aims to allure customers with strategic price cuts, positioning core products at or even below the cost of their animal-derived protein counterparts. While this strategy could negatively impact profit margins in the short term, a focus on pricing is a welcome sign given that industry growth is essential to Beyond Meat's long-term success.

In the second quarter, the company introduced significant enhancements within its core pork and beef platforms to address consumer concerns regarding the differences between animal meat products and alternative meat products.

In the second quarter alone, the company introduced significant enhancements within its core pork and beef platforms. Notably, the launch of Sausage 3 and the refrigerated plant-based meat section underscore Beyond Meat's progress, which has helped the company secure the top spot in sales for the 12 weeks ending on July 16, according to SPINS data. Furthermore, Beyond Meat is advancing its burger offerings. The launch of the Beyond Stack burger at select Kroger and Albertsons locations, along with its introduction at New Seasons in Northern California, provides a sneak peek into the company’s latest beef formula. While Beyond Burger already claims the title of the top-selling plant-based burger, SPINS data shows that Beyond Steak also holds the distinction of being the leading new plant-based meat item in retail. Regional data indicates that over 50% of households purchasing Beyond Steak were newcomers to the plant-based meat category. Moreover, two out of three households opted to repurchase, signifying a resonating success with consumers.

The company, in my opinion, is doing its best to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment for plant-based meat products to ensure it survives long enough to benefit from the expected growth in alternative meat adoption.

These encouraging initiatives, however, are unlikely to tackle the many macroeconomic threats looming on the horizon. Below are some of the risks that make me skeptical of the company's future.

As Beyond Meat continues to offer trade discounts at a time when manufacturing costs are yet to show meaningful improvements, gross margins will be negatively impacted. The company's focus on educating the public about the nutritional benefits of plant-based meat is commendable, but it will take years, or even decades, for these efforts to build consumer trust. Mainstream adoption of plant-based meat - as acknowledged by management - is taking longer than expected. Beyond Meat's strategic investments, therefore, will take much longer than expected to bear fruit, if at all. The competition in the industry is heating up with many established food giants wanting a piece of the expected growth. Beyond Meat's restaurant partnerships have not delivered the desired results yet.

Doing its best, unfortunately, is not a good enough reason for me to invest in Beyond Meat. At this juncture, I believe the risk-reward profile of investing in BYND is unfavorably skewed with the company likely to get beaten up by macroeconomic challenges before any sort of recovery.

Takeaway

I want Beyond Meat to succeed in the long run, transforming the global food industry while finding solutions to many threats facing humanity in the long term. However, investing in Beyond Meat today is nothing short of wishful thinking as macroeconomic conditions are not conducive to growth. I rate BYND stock a sell and I am planning to revisit the thesis in a few quarters to evaluate possible changes in the macroeconomic environment.