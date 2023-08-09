Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 11:16 AM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.62K Followers

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Williams - ICR

Charles Tyson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Bob Madore - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Wadhams - Senior Vice President Retail & Commercial Sales

Conference Call Participants

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the LL Flooring Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bruno, and I'll be I'll be operating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Bruce Williams from ICR. Please go ahead.

Bruce Williams

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Today, I'm joined by Charles Tyson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Madore, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Wadhams, Senior Vice President Retail and Commercial Sales.

As we begin, let me reference the safe harbor provisions of the US securities laws for forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including the future operating and financial performance of LL Flooring. Although, LL Flooring believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations of any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements are included in LL Flooring's filings with the SEC.

During today's call, management will be discussing results on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why the non-GAAP financial measures may be useful are discussed in today's earnings. The information contained in this call is accurate only as of the date discussed. Investors should not assume that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.