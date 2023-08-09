Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 11:22 AM ETF&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.62K Followers

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Blunt - President & Chief Executive Officer

Wendy Young - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

A.J. Hayes - Stephens

Chris Blunt

[Abrupt Start]

Our first half results reflect these established and newer capital-light strategies and we've generated record gross sales whilst maintaining pricing discipline. Our gross sales were $6.3 billion in the first half, up 11% over the prior year. We're on track with our stated goal of growing annual gross sales at a double-digit clip. And with net sales of $4.4 billion in the first half, we are on track with our stated goal of managing net sales retained above the $6 billion to $7 billion annual level that continues to grow our retained AUM.

Next looking at the quarter's results more closely. We reported gross sales of $3 billion in the second quarter, a decrease of 3% from the prior year quarter due to lumpy institutional sales with a 9% decrease over the sequential first quarter, which reflected a record level of sales boosted by the effects of market volatility and the US regional bank crisis.

Retail channel sales were $2.3 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 5% over $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. This reflects our fifth consecutive quarter of retail channel sales exceeding $2 billion driven by continued strong consumer demand for our products.

Fixed annuities are an attractive solution for consumers given their relatively higher rates, guaranteed growth, principal protection and tax-advantaged accumulation and annuitization options. Our sales mix was consistent across the three retail channels including agent, bank and broker dealer in the second quarter as compared to the prior year.

Institutional market

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.