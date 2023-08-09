Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Telos Corporation (TLS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 11:36 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.62K Followers

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Phillipp - Public Relations and Engagement Manager

John Wood - Chairman and CEO

Mark Bendza - Executive Vice President and CFO

Mark Griffin - Executive Vice President, Security Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Alex Henderson - Needham

Brad Clark - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Telos Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Allison Phillipp.

Allison Phillipp

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss Telos Corporation’s second quarter 2023 financial results. With me today is John Wood, Chairman and CEO of Telos; and Mark Bendza, Executive Vice President and CFO of Telos.

Let me quickly review the format of today’s presentation. John will begin with brief remarks on our second quarter 2023 results and Telos’ strategic priorities. Then Mark will cover the financials and guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023 before turning it back to John to wrap up. Then we will open the line for Q&A where Mark Griffin, Executive Vice President of Security Solutions will also join us.

The earnings press release was issued earlier today and is posted on the Telos Investor Relations website where this call is being simultaneously webcast. Additionally, we have provided presentation slides on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, we want to emphasize that some of our statements on this call are forward-looking statements and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.