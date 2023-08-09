Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 11:39 AM ETAvanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.62K Followers

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Woody - CEO and Director

Scott Galovan - Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development

Michael Greiner - Senior VP, CFO and Chief Transformation Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Wise - Stifel

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc

Kristen Stewart - CL King

Daniel Stauder - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Avanos Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s prepared remarks there will be opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instruction] Please Note, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to hand the floor over to Avanos CEO, Joe Woody.

Joe Woody

Good morning, everyone. This is Joe Woody. We've asked the New York Stock Exchange, and they agreed to halt our trading as our results were inaccurately reported by one news outlet and possibly more. Our total results inclusive of respiratory health were $199.8 million in revenue and we delivered $0.37 of EPS. Throughout the day today, we're going to work with the various agencies and news outlets to correct the information.

Now I'm going to turn the call over to Scott Galovan to begin our prepared remarks. Thank you.

Scott Galovan

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. It's my pleasure to welcome you to 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. Presenting today will be Joe Woody, CEO; and Michael Greiner, Senior Vice President, CFO and Chief Transformation Officer.

Joe will review our second quarter and expectations for the remainder of 2023 as well as provide further insights around the strategy we laid out at our Investor Day in June. Mike will provide additional detail regarding these topics and provide an update of our 2023

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.