Milko/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is currently undergoing some restructuring efforts, as it started adjusting its prices in Q1 to be more competitive, with Q2 being the first quarter to see the full effects of these adjustments, which may affect its revenues for the quarter. Furthermore, Lyft has laid off 13% of its employees and announced another headcount reduction in April to reduce operating costs and get closer to profitability despite losing market share in the US to its competitor, Uber (UBER). Although I believe the company will miss on analysts' estimates for Q2 GAAP EPS, its strong balance sheet will help it continue operating while it moves forward with its restructuring efforts, especially since it will probably see lower revenues and higher expenses during the restructuring period. For these reasons, I believe Lyft deserves a hold rating.

Financial Overview

In Q1 2023, Lyft realized $1 billion in revenue, which represents a 14% increase YoY. That said, its gross margin has declined from 50% in Q1 2022 to around 45% in Q1 2023, which can be attributed to adopting more competitive prices.

Furthermore, non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation and amortization expenses, were down 2.5%, while GAAP operating expenses were up due to an 18% increase in stock-based compensation from $144 million to $170 million.

Lyft finished Q1 with $1.8 billion in liquidity and an additional $228 million in restricted cash.

Q1 2023 10-Q

Most of Lyft's debt is due to the convertible senior notes agreement that it entered into in 2020 for $747 million.

With $1.8 billion in cash on hand and $420 million in the form of an undrawn revolving credit facility, Lyft seems to be set to pay off its $772 million debt that will mature in 2025. Furthermore, the company has the option to obtain an additional $300 million from the revolving credit facility and can access an "unlimited" amount as long as the senior secured leverage ratio, which is the ratio between the revolving credit facility debt and Lyft's total equity, doesn't exceed 2.5:1. Since a higher ratio would mean that Lyft is relying more on the revolving credit facility debt than its equity, it can have access to more capital if it wants since at its current total equity of $382 million, that ratio is around 1.09.

That said, Lyft will have to be careful with its cash since if its liquidity, excluding the aggregate principal, dips below $1.25 billion, the revolving credit facility debt will mature in 2025 instead of the 2027 maturity date.

10-Q

New Management

With the new CEO David Risher behind the wheel, Lyft is seeing some changes. Starting from Q1, Lyft adopted a new pricing strategy to be able to compete with Uber, which it has been losing market share to since the start of 2020.

Bloomberg

According to management, the new lower prices are the reason for the disappointing Q1 revenue numbers and will also be the reason for the low sequential growth for Q2 revenue.

Lyft also aims to save $215 million from headcount reduction after it laid off 13% of its employees in November 2022 and announced another round of layoffs to almost 26% of its employees back in April.

Q2 Forecast

Historically, Lyft realizes its lowest quarterly revenue in Q1 and ramps up to its peak in Q4.

Lyft Earnings Report

Lyft's management, in the Q1 earnings call, forecasted its revenue to be between $1 billion and $1.02 billion, which at the midpoint would represent around 2% YoY growth and 1% QoQ growth. The slow sequential growth compared to Q1 can be attributed to Q2 being the first quarter to see the full effect of the new prices, which will affect revenue growth, even if Q2 was historically stronger than Q1.

Furthermore, management forecasted both the contribution margin and the non-GAAP operating costs to be around 42% of the revenue. Since Lyft paid $170 million in stock-based compensation in Q1, the average quarterly stock-based compensation for the remaining three quarters should be around $126 million, as it forecasted stock-based compensation to be $550 million for the full year in the Q1 earnings call.

Lyft will also have an additional interest payment of $5 million since it pays the interest on the $747 million debt bi-annually in Q2 and Q4. All of this, with the additional $44 million related to the headcount reduction, would add up to $176 million in net loss and a GAAP EPS of -$0.47, barely missing on analysts' estimate of -$0.46.

All in millions, except EPS Revenue $1,010 Cost of Revenue $585 Contribution $425 Operating Expenses $600 Net Loss -$176 Share Outstanding 478.12 EPS -$0.47 Click to enlarge

Future Market

In Q1 2023, Lyft lost riders for the first time in three quarters, which is concerning, especially since it is the first quarter that Lyft has applied the new competitive price structure that it hoped would increase its riders.

Q1 2023 Presentation

Furthermore, due to the rise of work-from-home sentiment, the ridesharing market could lose a part of its market, since trips to work are the reason for 11% of all rides. Forbes forecasts that 22% of Americans will be working from home in 2025 compared to 12% in 2023 with 65% of all workers wanting to work from home full-time. This bodes bad news for Lyft since it may lose more than 5% of its revenues in the future as working from home gains more steam. I believe LYFT would be impacted more than Uber by this decline in the total addressable market since Uber's market share far exceeds that of LYFT.

Conclusion

Lyft has fierce competition from Uber and is actively losing market share. However, it is currently adopting new competitive prices as a measure to stop this loss of market share. I believe that Lyft will miss on its Q2 GAAP EPS analyst estimates due to the interest payment that was due in May, the additional $41 to $47 million in expenses related to the headcount reduction, as well as the new competitive prices.

That said, if Lyft's restructuring efforts are successful, and it is able to reduce its operating expenses by the $350 million management is aiming for, it will be a huge step toward profitability. With that in mind, the company's strong balance sheet means that it wouldn't be short of time to complete the restructuring plan that is currently underway, which is why I'm giving Lyft a hold rating.