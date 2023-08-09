Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lyft: The Restructure Could Have Potential

Aug. 09, 2023 12:59 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)1 Comment
Summary

  • Lyft ended Q1 with $1.8 billion of cash on its balance sheet and $420 million of undrawn revolving credit facility financing, which are more than enough to cover its 2025 maturities.
  • Lyft expects to achieve between $1 billion and $1.02 billion in revenues in Q2.
  • Management expects its stock-based compensation to be $550 million for 2023 and for it to decline to $350 million in 2024.
  • I believe Lyft will miss on its Q2 EPS GAAP estimate of -$0.46.
  • Lyft has lost market share to Uber since the start of 2020.

Cheerful African American couple in car

Milko/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is currently undergoing some restructuring efforts, as it started adjusting its prices in Q1 to be more competitive, with Q2 being the first quarter to see the full effects of these adjustments, which may

Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 1:26 PM
this is a solid management team, but the turnaround is daunting. i think investors should come back in 1-2 years.
