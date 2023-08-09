Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hyzon: More Capital Required To Execute On Amended Business Model - Sell

Aug. 09, 2023 1:10 PM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)HYZNW
Summary

  • Hyzon Motors Inc. reported another set of quarterly results without any product revenue recognition and sizeable cash burn.
  • As of July 31, liquidity was down to $158 million. Based on management's cash burn projections, Hyzon would be required to raise additional capital in H2/2024.
  • Following the receipt of a previously undisclosed Wells Notice in June, the company has accrued a $22 million loss contingency to account for a potential settlement.
  • Adding insult to injury, Hyzon also disclosed a new supplier lawsuit which has resulted in the suitor obtaining an attachment covering Hyzon Europe's bank accounts.
  • While market participants' increased risk appetite has resulted in Hyzon recently regaining compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement, I would strongly advise investors to avoid the shares until the company has raised sufficient capital to execute on its plans.

Wasserstofftankstelle mit LKW

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two months ago, I discussed Hyzon Motors Inc.'s recent efforts to revitalize

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.03K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

