Big Tech Is About To Fry, But OMFL Is Likely To Fly

First, let me be clear that the title of this article is tongue-in-cheek and fun. I'm not saying that the magnificent seven that have led the market all year will go bankrupt.

However, the rally in the magnificent seven for 2023 is so extreme that Nasdaq had to do an emergency rebalance because the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) became more than 60% concentrated in its top seven names.

I'm specifically talking about QQQ, but this analysis applies to many other popular growth ETFs, including (SCHG), (VONG) and (SPYG).

QQQ is about 20% overvalued historically speaking (it had hit 35% at one point this year)

SCHG, VONG, and SPYG are about 15% historically overvalued

A 15% overvaluation on a diversified ETF like this usually means a 10% to 20% correction is coming relatively soon.

A 20% to 50% overvaluation means a bear market is coming at some point due to excessive optimism that can't be fulfilled.

And if an ETF or index ever become 50%-plus overvalued? It only happened during the tech bubble, and stocks spent the next three years falling 50% for the S&P and 82% for the Nasdaq.

The 2000 tech crash bear market was technically the longest in US history, at 37 months, slightly longer than the 33 months stocks fell 87% during the Great Depression.

Why Big Tech Is Cruising For A Bruising

Big tech is mostly growth stocks, and growth stocks are long-duration assets.

Daily Shot

Notice how traditional value sectors like energy and finance have durations of 12 while tech and consumer discretionary (Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN) mostly) are closer to 18 or even 19.

This is because the faster the earnings growth rate, the more of a company's intrinsic value lies in the future.

That means that the discount rate, a function of interest rates, will affect the discounted value of future cash flow.

No, interest rates aren't all that matters, but they do matter, especially for big tech and especially when big tech gets highly overvalued.

Daily Shot

Nothing about 2023 made sense. Yes, inflation is coming down slowly but steadily, which is what the Fed expected.

Yes, the recession that the bond market has been forecasting with 100% confidence hasn't shown up yet.

The bond market has been predicting the start of a recession between June 30, 2023, and July 31, 2024, since October 31, 2022

However, here's why the market's "looking past the recession" is almost certainly ridiculous.

Don't Fight The Fed.. . But This Time Is Different?

For a decade, we heard that rates at zero forever meant that there was no alternative and no price too high for growth stocks.

Don't fight the Fed! TINA (there is no alternative), There's a relentless bid for stocks from 401Ks! Foreign buyers will always drive up US stock prices!" - various excuses for why 20X earnings for stocks "made sense" in the last decade

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE 2021 $206.58 50.43% 21.8 2022 $215.80 4.46% 20.8 2023 $219.39 1.66% 20.5 2024 $245.02 11.68% 18.3 2025 $275.00 12.24% 16.3 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG $235.16 19.118 13.59% 2.25 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool, FactSet)

The S&P recently peaked at about a 16% historical premium, but only if we avoid recession and earnings grow 12% next year and the year after.

Could stocks be reasonably priced? Sure, if you believe the market is suddenly looking forward two years past a mild recession, and the Fed is likely to keep rates this high for the next nine months.

If we do get a recession in 2024, as the data still indicates, is it likely? Then stocks are trading at 21X forward earnings and are 25% historically undervalued.

Historically speaking, the rule of thumb is the market correction coming eventually is roughly equal to the market's overvaluation.

If we get a recession in 2024, the 25% overvalued market should fall about 25%

And now that rates are at 5.25%? The highest level in 22 years?

Daily Shot

Relative to bonds, it's the worst time in about 22 years to buy the S&P, especially big tech.

But here's the good news.

If We Avoid Recession, Stocks Might Not Crash!

Earnings Decline S&P Trough Earnings Historical Trough PE Of 14 (13 to 15 range) Decline From Current Level Peak Decline From Record Highs (Jan 2022) 0% 263 4453 0.9% -7.6% 5% 250 4230 5.9% -12.2% 10% 237 4007 10.8% -16.8% 13% 229 3874 13.8% -19.6% 15% 224 3785 15.8% -21.5% 20% 211 3562 20.8% -26.1% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet)

If we get a soft landing, stocks would be fundamentally justified to be around today's levels one year from now.

That's assuming earnings accelerate and grow by 25% in the next two years.

The Triumph of Hope Over Experience

FAST Graphs, FactSet

And keep in mind that these ETF FAST Graphs can only be done with SPY. QQQ would look much more dramatic than this.

Don't Despair! GARP To The Rescue!

It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market, including ETFs!

Is QQQ's top 1% performance over the last decade, five years, and top 4% in the last three years impressive?

How about Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL), which modifies its strategies based on the economic cycle?

OMFL Historical Returns

Morningstar

Top 1% for the last three years and the last five years. And adjusted for taxes? Even with a high turnover strategy, the tax expense ratio was just 0.54% to 0.61% and, since inception, has been 0.57% per year.

S&P 500 Historical Returns

Morningstar

Buffett's favorite recommendation for most people is the S&P 500.

Which is in the top 10% of large-cap blended ETFs since 1993, with annual returns of 10% and average tax expense of 0.6%.

OMFL, despite almost 400% turnover, has lower tax expenses than the S&P 500!

OMFL is top 1% with lower historical tax expenses.

Now let me show you what OMFL does and why they are part of my family hedge fund's "elite eight" ETF bucket.

Invesco Russell 1000 Multifactor: The Ultimate One-Ticker Hedge Fund

Morningstar

Amazing returns, exceptional process, and a 0.29% expense ratio? OMFL is one of the best macro tactical funds I've ever seen, top 1% among its peers, and yet it charges just 29 basis points while worse-performing hedge funds charge an average of 5%!

Total Returns Since 2017

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The hedge fund industry judges success by the Sharpe ratio and total return/annual volatility.

Smarter investors use the Sortino ratio, excess total returns/negative volatility.

And with either ratio, OMFL crushes the S&P 500 and runs circles around some of the best hedge fund managers in the world.

Why?

An Amazing Process Means OMFL Is Worth Owning

Many investors know about factor investing, the time-tested methods of achieving market-beating returns.

value

growth

dividend growth

momentum

low volatility

quality

Different factors will work best at different times in the economic cycle.

Invesco

Invesco uses its proprietary economic model to determine when we're in the economic cycle's recovery, expansion, slowdown, and contraction phase. Then it overweights the factors and applies them to the Russel 1000.

Is this economic timing? Sure, and Invesco can do it better than 99% of its peers.

Seeking Alpha

How many fancy macro ETFs were able to beat the Russell 1000? None. Guess what did? Invesco's macro timing model is simple, highly effective, and costs just 29 basis points!

Yet it's able to outperform even billion-dollar hedge fund managers.

What OMFL Owns Today (GARP But It Doesn't Matter What It Owns At Any Given Time)

Morningstar

Note that despite a sky-high turnover ratio of 336%, meaning the average stock is held for four months in this ETF, the tax expenses are basically the same as the S&P.

Master tax loss harvesting by Invesco

And all included in 29 basis point expense ratio!

Does that look like the S&P or Nasdaq to you? Nope.

Morningstar

11.5X earnings and just 5X cash flow and with 12% long-term growth, according to Morningstar's analyst.

GARP ETF

Morningstar

This is a highly diversified ETF and is very well positioned for a soft landing scenario at the moment.

What's The Catch?

OMFL is not a core ETF. It turns over very quickly, on average, every four months.

You own OMFL purely for management excellence and strategy. I can't tell you what OMFL will own in six months. I can tell you it's a proven winning ETF strategy that will likely shine over the next six years.

Bottom Line: Don't Be A Fool, Buy Super GARP Instead of Chasing Momentum Into The Stratosphere

Don't get me wrong, I love big tech, which is why SCHG is one of my family's three core ETFs.

16.7% split into SCHG, SCHD, and VIG

16.7% split into MOAT, COWZ, VFLO, OMFL, SPGP, and SYLD

And you get master tax loss harvesting for just 29 basis points. Pay for the tax loss harvesting and get the 15% long-term returns for free.

OMFL is a wonderful ETF that you can buy almost anytime. Its strategy is so GARPY that I have never seen it once trade overvalued.

This makes it a potentially wonderful perpetual smart place to park your savings if you don't want to hide in cash but don't want to chase the magnificent seven over a valuation cliff.

Morningstar thinks OMFL's current portfolio (which will be completely different in four months) could deliver about 15% long-term returns.

Rolling Returns Since 2017

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

OMFL's average one-year return is 15% per year, indicating the strategy itself may be generating those market-smashing returns.

The average five-year return (sample size of three) also is similar to the 15% return Morningstar, and I expect from OMFL.

OMFL isn't an actual hedge fund; it's merely a wonderful GARP strategy fund that is one of the smartest ETFs you can buy at almost any given time.

It will be volatile in a market decline but long-term? It's better than 99% of its peers, and at just 29 basis points of expenses, including rock-star tax-loss harvesting, I consider it one of the best ETFs ever created.