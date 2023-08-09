Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 1:00 PM ETCBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.63K Followers

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thierry Li - Investor Relations Director

Yunfei Li - Chief Executive Officer

Xiangyu Pei - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Lantier - Zacks Small Cap Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to CBAT Energy Technology's Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Now, I will turn the call over to Thierry Li, Investor Relations Director of CBAT Energy. Mr. Li, please proceed.

Thierry Li

Thank you, operator. And hello, everyone. Welcome to CBAT Energy's second quarter and first half of 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Yunfei Li, our Chief Executive Officer; Mrs. Xiangyu Pei, our Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Xiujun Tian, our General Engineer; and Jennifer, our interpreter.

We released our results earlier today. The press release is available on the company's IR website at ir.cbat.com.cn as well as from news wire services. [Technical Difficulty].

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the expectations expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's public filings with the SEC. The company doesn't assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

Also, please

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.