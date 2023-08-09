Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 1:03 PM ETVertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.63K Followers

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Ragozzino - Investor Relations

Benjamin Cowart - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

James Rhame - Chief Operating Officer

Chris Carlson - Chief Financial Officer

Doug Haugh - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Eric Stine - Craig Hallum

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Manav Gupta - UBS

Brian Butler - Stifel

Donovan Shafer - Northland

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Vertex Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Ragozzino, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Ragozzino

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vertex Energy’s second quarter 2023 results conference call. On the call today are Chairman and CEO, Ben Cowart; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Carlson; Chief Operating Officer, James Rhame; Chief Strategy Officer, Alvaro Ruiz; and Chief Commercial Officer, Doug Haugh.

I want to remind you that management’s commentary and responses to questions on today’s conference call may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company’s control. Although, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Vertex Energy’s latest annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. Additionally, please note that you can find reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed on our call in the press release issued today.

Today’s call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.