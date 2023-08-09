Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 1:10 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.63K Followers

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Wagner - Interim CEO

Karsten Voermann - CFO

Raj Beri - COO

Whitney Notaro - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Jonathan Yong - Credit Suisse

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Sandy Draper - Guggenheim Securities, LLC

Daniel Grosslight - Citigroup

Jian Li - Evercore ISI

McCoy Madson - Morgan Stanley

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Thomas Kelliher - RBC Capital Markets

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GoodRx Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Whitney Notaro, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Whitney Notaro

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to GoodRx's earnings conference call for the second quarter 2023. Joining me today are Scott Wagner, our Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer. Raj Beri, our Chief Operating Officer, will also be joining for the Q&A portion of today’s call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements made on the call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, strategies, goals and objectives, our market opportunity, our anticipated financial performance, the ongoing impact of the former grocer issue on our business, underlying trends in our business, our potential for growth, collaborations and partnerships with third parties, anticipated impacts of the deprioritization of certain solutions under our Pharma Manufacturer Solutions offering, and our cost savings initiatives, our direct contracting approach

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.