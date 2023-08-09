Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 1:28 PM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.63K Followers

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Williams - IR

Gregory Demopulos - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President

Michael Jacobsen - CAO, VP, Finance & Treasurer

Nadia Dac - VP & Chief Commercial Officer

Catherine Melfi - Chief Regulatory Officer & VP, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Systems

Conference Call Participants

Colin Bristow - UBS

Stephen Brozak - WBB Securities

Gregory Harrison - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to today's earnings call for Omeros Corporation. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded at the company's request, and a replay will be available on the company's website for 1 week from today. I'll turn the call over to Jennifer Williams, Investor Relations for Omeros.

Jennifer Williams

Good morning, and thank you for joining the call today. I'd like to remind you that some of the statements that will be made on the call today will be forward-looking. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as of today only and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the special note regarding forward-looking statements in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which was filed today with the SEC and the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties. Now I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Greg Demopulos, Chairman and CEO of Omeros.

Gregory Demopulos

Thank you, Jennifer, and good morning, everyone. Joining me here are Mike Jacobsen, Nadia Dac and Cathy Melfi, our respective heads of finance, commercial and regulatory. We'll start today with a brief overview of our financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.