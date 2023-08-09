Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advance Auto Parts: Attractive Valuation After Losing Half Its Value In 2023

Aug. 09, 2023 2:41 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)AZO, ORLY
Sample Space Research profile picture
Sample Space Research
2 Followers

Summary

  • Following a full-year guidance cut in May 2023 and a 35%+ drop post-earnings, we believe current share price levels for Advance Auto parts reflect an attractive valuation.
  • AAP’s business is supported by favorable automotive aftermarket trends, including record high average vehicle age and strong used vehicle sales.
  • Recent dividend cuts (~$297 million annually) and expected reductions in CapEx (~$150 million over the next year) will free up cash and give Advance the breathing room it needs.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sample Space Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

This article was written by

Sample Space Research profile picture
Sample Space Research
2 Followers
At Sample Space Research, we leverage various machine learning techniques to produce daily signals for ~500 equity and fixed income securities (plus a few commodities). Our research process and feature set incorporates both public and proprietary datasets spanning multiple data types including fundamental, macro, derivatives, dark-pools and alternative. Our articles are an expansion of our diligence process and reflect some of our favorite ideas. Our background is in investment banking and private credit.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.