Farmer Mac (NYSE:AGM) has been a wonderful gift for me that keeps on giving. I first recommended the stock nearly four years ago, on August 27, 2019. Since then the total return, including dividends, was 131%, exactly double the S&P 500 return over that time frame. I can’t argue that from its current price Farmer Mac will have similar returns going forward. But I argued in an article I published on March 4 that you should consider making Farmer Mac a permanent part of your portfolio.

An awesome Q2

Farmer Mac generated operating EPS of $3.51 during Q2, an outstanding 24% increase from a year ago. To put the earnings in perspective, Q2’s EPS was up 60% from four years ago when I began coverage. Looking at the components of the earnings will help you understand why I am so enthusiastic about this stock.

Component #1, A temporary hedge benefit- Farmer Mac got a 7 bp benefit during Q2 from an unusual hedging item that averages about zero over time. That added $0.35 a share to EPS. I didn’t include it in the $3.51 operating EPS number I mentioned above.

Component #2, The rise in short term interest rates added to earnings. Farmer Mac has carried around $850 million in cash this year. Assuming that short-term interest rates are two percentage points above normal, that added $0.30 to quarterly EPS.

Component #3, Credit quality- Farmer Mac has over $20 billion of loans and credit guarantees. Its charge offs – realized losses on defaults – during Q2 were $0. That’s right, $0. Was this unusual? Quite the contrary, as this chart shows:

Farmer Mac Q2 earnings presentation

The last loan it made that defaulted was in 2017! Six years ago! As such, Farmer Mac’s Q2 EPS included only an $0.08 charge for potential loan losses.

Component #4, Interest margin stability- After subtracting off the unusual hedge income, Farmer Mac had a 113 bp interest margin, up from 99 bp a year ago. Interest rate risk is all about the volatility of a financial institution’s interest margin. Let’s look at Farmer Mac’s interest rate margin history, compared to two representative banks:

Company financial reports

Not only is Farmer Mac’s interest margin more stable, it has a slight upward bias over the past decade.

Two factors explain Farmer Mac’s excellent interest margin trend:

Hedging: Farmer Mac spends a lot of money to match the maturity of its debt to the maturity of its assets. It can afford to do so because its status as a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) allows it to borrow money much more cheaply than the best-respected banks (eat you hearts out, JPMorgan). Modest increases in credit risk: Management is emphasizing growth in farm loans and alternative energy loans (more on them later) as opposed to more plain vanilla reinsurance of farm loans. These assets have higher interest margins.

Component #5, Financial leverage- Farmer Mac opportunistically raised preferred stock during the post-COVID plunge in interest rates. That has set Farmer Mac up with a very strong capital position, with a huge chunk of excess capital:

Farmer Mac Q2 earnings presentation

Farmer Mac can now leverage on its substantial excess capital by growing assets without growing its preferred stock expense. While Farmer Mac’s assets grew by 7% over the past year, its preferred stock expense was flat. That leverage added $0.04 to Q2 EPS and will add increasingly more over time.

Valuation- The Easy Money Has Been Made, But There Is A Reason For Staying For The Long Haul

Farmer Mac’s valuation over the bulk of the past four years was a P/E ratio below 10. The P/E is now 12.5. While that is well below the S&P 500 average of about 20, it is well above JPMorgan’s 10 P/E and the KRE regional bank index 9 P/E.

Why are bank P/E’s so far below the S&P 500 average? There is one good reason – differences in “free cash flow”. I say that value investing is about paying for a company’s ability to generate earnings. But to be more accurate, it is about a company’s ability to generate cash it can pay us, the investors. Free cash flow is the amount of earnings above that needed to grow the business. To see what I mean, let’s compare Farmer Mac and Apple. Yes, Apple.

During Apple’s last fiscal year (ended September 24, 2022) it earned $100 billion (yikes!). Apple returned $104 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. So all of Apple’s earnings were free cash flow available to shareholders.

Now for Farmer Mac. It earned $178 million during 2022. But dividend payments were only $68 million, or 38% of earnings. Why? Because in order to grow its loan book, Farmer must retain a fair amount of its earnings. To support its $2.2 billion of asset growth last year, it had to retain at least $80 million. The capital retained is the property of shareholders, but shareholders don’t have access to that cash.

With this concept in mind, how should we value Farmer Mac? It should be the present value of the dividend it pays over time. The current dividend is $4.40, meaning that Farmer Mac is selling at a whopping 39 “P/D”, or price-to-dividend. That is higher than Apple’s 30 P/D, assuming that share repurchases are equivalent benefits to dividends. Seems crazy.

But Farmer Mac is realistically capable of growing that dividend by 10% a year for many years. I put forth four reasons why:

Farmer Mac has a small market share and a competitive advantage. Farmer Mac has only a 7% market share of the $349 billion of farm mortgage debt outstanding. Plus that valuable funding advantage. Renewable energy is another material growth opportunity. Farmer Mac’s government charter was expanded to give support to Rural America, not just farmers. The company is now actively lending on solar and wind projects. Management is actively pursuing growth by adding marketing staff, updating its infrastructure, increasing its funding sources by issuing mortgage-backed securities and adding loan servicing capabilities. That excess capital can be put to use. Farmer Mac has been consistently earning 16%+ returns on equity. That means it can both pay out 35% of its earnings as dividends and fund 10% asset growth. That means Farmer Mac doesn’t need its $566 million of excess capital to grow. That $566 million is over $50 per share! While Farmer Mac will certainly maintain significant excess capital, some of it could be returned to shareholders over time.

At 10% annual growth, Farmer Mac’s current $4.40 dividend becomes $7.00 five years from now and $11.50 in ten years. And with U.S. nominal GDP growth going forward of perhaps 5%, Farmer Mac could grow its dividend more significantly.