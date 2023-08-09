Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 2:28 PM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.64K Followers

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Backman - Global Head of Investor Relations

Ronen Samuel - CEO

Lauri Hanover - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Brian Drab - William Blair & Company

Tavy Rosner - Barclays

Derek Palm - Craig Hallum

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Kornit Digital's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to our host Mr. Andrew G. Backman, Global Head of Investor Relations for Kornit Digital. Mr. Backman you may begin.

Andrew Backman

Thank you, operator. Good day to everyone and welcome to Kornit Digital's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, Ronen Samuel; Lauri Hanover, Kornit's Chief Financial Officer; and Amir Shaked-Mandel, EVP of Corporate Development.

For today's call, Ronen will provide comments on the second quarter 2023. Lauri will then review the second quarter numbers and provide our third quarter outlook, before we open it up for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other US securities laws will be made on this call. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the company's plans, strategies, projected results of operations or financial condition and all statements that address developments that the company expects will occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements. I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.