Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.64K Followers

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tripp Sullivan - Investor Relations

John Mazarakis - Executive Chairman

Tony Cappell - Chief Executive Officer

Andreas Bodmeier - Co-President and Chief Investment Officer

Peter Sach - Co-President

Phil Silverman - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Smith - Lake Street

Mitchel Penn - Oppenheimer

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s program is being recorded. And now, I’d like to introduce your host for today’s program, Tripp Sullivan. Please go ahead.

Tripp Sullivan

Good morning. Welcome to the Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance conference call to review the company’s results for the second quarter of 2023. On the call today will be John Mazarakis, Executive Chairman; Tony Cappell, Chief Executive Officer; Andreas Bodmeier, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer; Peter Sach, Co-President; and Phil Silverman, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Our results were released this morning in our earnings press release, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, along with our supplemental filed with the SEC. A live audio webcast of this call is being made available today. For those who listen to the replay of this webcast, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, August 8, 2023 and will not be updated subsequent to this call.

During this call, certain comments and statements we make maybe deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning prescribed by the securities laws, including statements related to the future performance of our portfolio, our pipeline of potential loans and other investments, future dividends and financing activities. All forward-looking statements represent Chicago Atlantic’s judgment as of the date of this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.