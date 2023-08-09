Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TUI AG (TUIFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 2:42 PM ETTUI AG (TUIFF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.64K Followers

TUI AG (OTCPK:TUIFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sebastian Ebel - Chief Executive Officer

Mathias Kiep - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TUI AG conference call regarding the Q3 results for the financial year 2023. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Sebastian Ebel and Mathias Kiep.

Sebastian Ebel

Thank you. A warm welcome from sunny Hanover, we want to present today the Q3 numbers, and I will summarize the operational and strategic highlights of the season. Mathias will go into the detailed numbers, then we will talk about the trading update and assumptions for the full year and a summary from my side, and then we will move into the Q&A session.

If we look into the third quarter, April to June, we are back to profitability, and we are on track to deliver on the full year '23 expectations. That is the good message. What is even a better message is that all the measures we have taken will help us and to improve the situation further in the coming year. But in the third quarter, we had 5.5 million customers, which is 400,000 more than previous year, which is 95% of the '19 levels with an airline load factor of 93%.

So what you do see at the business is normalizing and coming back to normality. The Q3 revenue, EUR5.3 billion, almost EUR1 billion higher than the year before. EBIT improved by almost EUR200 million to EUR169 million. Summer bookings remained strong. There was a shorter dip because of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.