Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 9, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stacy Wang - Head, Stakeholder Relations

Brad Marshall - Co-CEO

Jon Bock - Co-CEO

Teddy Desloge - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Arren Cyganovich - Citi

Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Melissa Wedel - JP Morgan\

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Blackstone Secured Lending Second Quarter 2023 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Stacy Wang, Head of Stakeholder Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Stacy Wang

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Blackstone Secured Lending's Second Quarter Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release with a presentation of our results and filed our 10-Q, both of which are available on the Shareholders section of our website, www.bxsl.com. We will be referring to that presentation throughout today's call.

I'd like to remind you that this call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the firm's control and may differ materially from actual results. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For some of the risks that could affect results, please see the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual Form 10-K. This audio cast is copyrighted material of Blackstone and may not be duplicated without consent.

With that, I'll turn the call over to BXSL's Co-Chief Executive Officer, Brad Marshall.

Brad Marshall

Thank you, Stacy, and good morning, everyone. Joining me today is Co-Chief Executive Officer, Jon Bock; and our Chief Financial Officer, Teddy Desloge.

Turning to this morning's agenda, I'd like to start with some high-level thoughts on the market and the portfolio

Comments (1)

R
RayRay1000
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (1.24K)
This thing almost seems too good to be true and with the scarcity of bank financing extending into the foreseeable future BXSL may be in for a longer gallop.
