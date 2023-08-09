Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 2:50 PM ETTricon Residential Inc. (TCN), TCN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.64K Followers

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wojtek Nowak – Managing Director-Capital Markets

Gary Berman – President and Chief Executive Officer

Wissam Francis – Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Baldridge – Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Wolfe – Citi

Handel St. Juste – Mizuho

Brad Heffern – RBC Capital Markets

Adam Kramer – Morgan Stanley

Keegan Carl – Wolfe Research

Jason Sabshon – KBW

Jonathan Kelcher – TD Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sara, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Tricon Residential’s Second Quarter 2023 Analyst Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Wojtek Nowak, Managing Director of Capital Markets. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Wojtek Nowak

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Tricon second quarter results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, which were shared in the news release distributed yesterday.

I would like to remind you that our remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements and information. This information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to our most recent management’s discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR, EDGAR and our Company website, as well as the supplementary package on our website.

Our remarks also include references to non-GAAP financial measures, which are explained and reconciled in our MD&A. I would also like to remind everyone that all figures are being quoted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Please note that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.