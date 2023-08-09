Roblox: Dip Buying (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Roblox Corporation reported strong Q2 growth in key user totals and engagement, with revenues and bookings up 22% YoY.
- The stock plunged due to aggressive spending on future growth, but the company expects operating leverage in 2024 and 2025.
- Roblox is an attractive investment at 5x forward EV/S multiples with the stock dipping to $30.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
The biggest issue facing Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) entering Q2 2023 earnings was the elevated stock valuation. The mobile gaming platform is back to growth mode following the Covid volatility, but the market is now too worried about elevated investments in the future. My investment thesis is far more Bullish on the stock after the 20% dip to $30 following RBLX Q2 earnings.
Booming Numbers
For the last couple of years, Roblox has maintained strong growth in key user totals and engagement, but revenues and bookings struggled due to lapping aggressive spending during Covid. The company is now back to 20% growth.
For Q2'23 earnings, Roblox reported these key metrics:
- Bookings were $780.7 million, up 22% YoY, and also up 22% YoY on a constant currency basis.
- Average Daily Active Users (“DAUs”) were 65.5 million, up 25% YoY.
- Average monthly unique payers were 13.5 million, up 19% YoY.
- Hours engaged were 14.0 billion, up 24% YoY.
- Average bookings per DAU (“ABPDAU”) was $11.92, down 3% YoY, and down 2% YoY on a constant currency basis.
- Average bookings per monthly unique payer was $19.32, up 3% YoY, and also up 3% YoY on a constant currency basis.
In essence, Roblox is now topping 20% growth rates in key financial metrics and user engagement. Hours engaged were actually up 24% in a very positive sign the gaming platform continues to attract users to actually play games on the platform.
The monetization metrics aren't as impressive with the user growth coming outside the U.S. The ROW segment grew 32% to 17.7 million DAUs while US & Canada DAUs only grew 15% to 14.2 million.
The shift to areas like APAC and ROW will continue to impact the ability of Roblox to grow the average bookings metrics. The focus should shift more towards the total bookings numbers with Q2 bookings at $781 million setting up for record numbers in the far more important Q3/Q4 quarters when ad spending jumps.
Spending Spree
The prime reason the stock plunged was due to aggressive spending on the platform to drive growth in 2024 and beyond. Roblox reported net cash from operations down to only $28 million in the quarter, slightly up from the $27 million reported last Q2.
The company has hired a lot of headcount in the last year to drive a move into the Metaverse via AR/VR headsets, AI content creations and subscriptions, amongst other platform plans. Roblox now has ~2,400 employees, up 500 YoY, with personnel expenses at 26% of bookings. The amount is up from only 22% last Q2.
In the Q2 '23 shareholder letter, the company reinforced plans to generate operating leverage going forward as follows:
With a return to bookings growth of over 20%, we shared our goal of generating operating leverage in both compensation costs and infrastructure and trust & safety. Specifically, we noted that we expect the growth rate in bookings to exceed the growth rate in infrastructure and trust & safety costs starting in the second half of 2023 and through the end of 2025. We also said that we expect the bookings growth rate to exceed the growth rate in compensation costs starting in Q1 2024 and throughout 2024 and 2025, resulting in operating leverage.
As usual, the market is over extrapolating the spending levels here. Roblox announced this plan to spend in 2023 leading to operating leverage in 2024 and 2025.
BTIG forecasts 2024 bookings reaching $4.3 billion. Even just 15% growth in bookings leads to annual growth in the $600 million range allowing Roblox to easily absorb the higher expenses in 2023.
The stock turns appealing when the forward EV/S multiple dips towards 5x. Roblox has ~$2 billion in net cash to easily afford these short-term investments in the business.
The initial big selloff would support a bullish valuation on the stock, but investors should definitely wait at least the traditional 3 days to acquire the stock. The market may require Roblox to prove operating leverage will occur in future quarters before buying the stock going forward.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Roblox is far more appealing now after reporting growth metrics topping 20% and the stock falling 20% in response to higher spending. The gaming platform has massive opportunities ahead in the Metaverse and AI to not aggressively spend.
The stock is appealing with the forward EV/S multiple dipping towards 5x, though investors are advised to patiently wait to enter the stock.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RBLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)
t y again @Stone Fox Capital