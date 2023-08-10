Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Higher For Longer Rates? No Problem. Consider Capital Southwest

Aug. 10, 2023 9:00 AM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)ARCC, HD, MAIN, SBUX3 Comments
Summary

  • During its recent earnings, Capital Southwest exceeded analysts' expectations, beating on NII and total investment income.
  • CSWC elected to raise the dividend for the second time this year by 3.7% and declared a supplemental of $0.06 payable in September.
  • CSWC has beaten both peers Main Street Capital and Ares Capital in price and total return over the last 5 and 10 years.
  • Although high-interest rates continue to benefit several BDCs, investors have to consider the rise in non-accrual loans when investing in them.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been one of my favorite dividend stocks and BDCs for quite some time now. I can't quite remember, but I think it was one of my first dividend stocks I invested in when I began building

I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

Article Update Today, 9:05 AM
Thanks for reading and hope you enjoyed the article. If you did let me know in the comments what you think of CSWC and what are some of your favorite BDCs. Also smash that like button and follow for more content and happy investing to all 📈
Allen Rothman
Today, 9:13 AM
@The Dividend Collectuh Nice article. CSWC is obviously a well managed BDC. I’ve been long the stock for awhile and might add if a pullback occurs. Biggest BDC positions are ARCC, HTGC, CGBD and NMFC. Also like FDUS.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 9:15 AM
@Allen Rothman thanks and glad you enjoyed. CSWC is my favorite and I’m waiting for a pullback. BXSL has took the spot for my second favorite BDC with ARCC in third. Those are some nice BDCs you have 😊
