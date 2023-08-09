Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 3:41 PM ETInternational Seaways, Inc. (INSW)
International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Small - General Counsel

Lois Zabrocky - President and CEO

Jeff Pribor - CFO

Derek Solon - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Liam Burke - B. Riley

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to International Seaways Second Quarter 2023 Results Call and thank you for standing by. My name is Daisy and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the call over to your host, James Small, General Counsel to begin. So James, please go ahead.

James Small

Thank you, Daisy. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to International Seaways earnings calls for the second quarter of 2023.

Before we begin, I would like to start off by advising everyone with us on the call today of the following. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding the company or the industry in which it operates. Those statements may address, without limitation, the following topics: outlooks for the crude and product tanker markets and changes in trading patterns; forecasts of world and regional economic activity and of the demand for and production of oil and other petroleum products; the effects of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the company strategy; our business prospects; expectations regarding revenues and expenses including vessel, charter hire and G&A expenses; estimated bookings, TCE rates and/or capital expenditures during 2023 or in any other period; projected scheduled drydock and off-hire days; purchases and sales of vessels, construction of newbuild vessels and other investments; the company's consideration of strategic alternatives; anticipated and recent financing transactions and any plans to issue dividends; the company's relationship with its stakeholders; the company's ability to achieve its financing and other objectives; and other economic, political, and regulatory developments globally.

