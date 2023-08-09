Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 3:44 PM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), GATO:CA
Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dale Andres - Chief Executive Officer

Andre van Niekerk - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Gatos Silver Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Presenting today will be Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver; and Andre van Niekerk, Chief Financial Officer. We will conclude today's session with a question-and-answer period, where other members of the Gatos Silver management team will be available. [Operator Instructions]

Turning your attention to Slide two, please note, today's call contains forward-looking statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to vary. Gatos Silver does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dale Andres. Please go ahead.

Dale Andres

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide three, we continue to build on the foundation set last year. With strong liquidity throughout 2023, a $50 million capital distribution was paid by the Los Gatos joint venture to its partners on July 20, of which Gatos Silver received $35 million. We received $9 million -- or we used $9 million of that $35 million to retire the outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility and GSI is now debt-free with the full $50 million available under the revolving credit facility.

From an operating perspective, the Los Gatos joint venture continued to perform well with record mill throughput rate of over 2,900 tonnes per day. Our cost optimization initiatives contributed to offset the impact of the stronger Mexican peso against the dollar as well as other inflationary cost pressures. And we are now focused on completing the new reserve and resource estimate this quarter and continue to

