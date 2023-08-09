peshkov

In our weekly U.S. crude storage report, we said that the market will likely overlook the crude build if product demand is strong. This turned out to be correct, with WTI now trading above $84/bbl.

For those of you that follow technicals closely, WTI needs to break above $85.60 for us to confirm a breakout of the downtrend (over the past year), if so, resistance won't come in until the $90s.

Looking at the U.S. weekly oil data, positive momentum is starting to gain traction from all sides of the corners. First, U.S. oil demand rebounded strongly with gasoline demand leading the way.

EIA, HFIR

Implied U.S. oil demand on a 4-week average basis is now above 2021. We have also seen improvement in distillate demand over the past few weeks, which should calm fears about the slowdown in manufacturing dampening oil demand.

EIA, HFIR

Other oil, which has outperformed since late last year, continues to surge higher pushing total oil demand higher. Jet fuel demand is also a bright spot this year with demand now moving ever closer to 2019.

Looking ahead, we expect to see a small crude draw starting next week. Crude exports are rebounding, but crude imports remain elevated, which has dampened the size of the draw.

HFIR

However, looking at the incoming crude exports and imports, we see hefty draws for the remainder of August. Couple this with additional SPR builds and we could easily see a scenario where U.S. commercial crude storage drops to a 5-year low.

EIA, HFIR

Given that the market is forward-looking, oil prices will trade higher well in advance of the data coming out. Looking at WTI time spreads, the price action appears to confirm our forecast.

WTI 1-2

Barchart.com

If we are right about the crude draw, then we should see WTI break above $85.60 in short order.

But it's not just the positive momentum we are seeing on the U.S. side. Looking at global data from Brent time spreads to onshore crude inventory changes, all the signs are pointing to a healthier and stronger oil market.

Brent 1-2

Barchart.com

Positive Momentum

For the first time this year, things are looking stronger for the oil market. Validation from both the demand data and the physical oil market gives us comfort that this rally is sustainable. The Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts will go a long way in further tightening the market, and if demand continues as is, oil inventories will draw, and prices will move even higher.