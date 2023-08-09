Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWLIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCPK:GWLIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Mahon - President & CEO

Garry MacNicholas - EVP & CFO

David Harney - President & COO of Europe

Arshil Jamal - President & Group Head, Strategy, Investment, Reinsurance and Corporate Development

Jeff Macoun - President & COO of Canada

Ed Murphy - President & CEO of Empower

Bob Reynolds - President & CEO of Putnam Investments

Raman Srivastava - EVP and Global Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Tom McKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets

Paul Holden - CIBC

Nigel D’Souza - Veritas Investment Research

Joo Ho Kim - Credit Suisse

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Great-West Lifeco Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paul Mahon, President and CEO of Great-West Lifeco. Please go ahead.

Paul Mahon

Thank you, Julien. Good morning everyone and welcome to Great-West Lifeco's Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining me on today's call is Garry MacNicholas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Together, we will deliver today's formal presentation. Also joining us on the call and available to answer your questions are David Harney, President and COO Europe; Arshil Jamal, President and Group Head, Strategy, Investment, Reinsurance and Corporate Development; Jeff Macoun, President and COO of Canada; Ed Murphy, President and CEO of Empower and Bob Reynolds, President and CEO of Putnam Investments.

