Palantir Technologies: Staying Clear Of This Overvalued AI Play

Aug. 09, 2023 5:33 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)2 Comments
Summary

  • Palantir Technologies' shares have dropped recently despite the company exceeding its own guidance for the most recent quarter.
  • The company's government services saw a 15% increase in sales, while commercial revenue grew by 10%.
  • Management is forecasting continued growth and profitability, but I remain bearish on the stock due to its high valuation.
Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

One of the challenges of being bearish when it comes to growth businesses is that meeting and definitely exceeding expectations can stoke significant optimism in those on the opposite end of the sentiment spectrum. As I highlighted in a prior

Comments (2)

F
Firebelly
Today, 5:39 PM
Premium
Comments (152)
I don’t quite understand why you wrote an article on this. It was a pretty good summary of the earnings report, but it basically boiled down to two metrics (Price/CF and ev/ebitda) that you said are overvalued, and I agree they’re lofty multiples,

But a lofty multiple is what I expect to pay for a company just getting started and with 3 straight quarters of profitability and S&P500 inclusion on the horizon. Their New AI platform wasn’t included in their most recent report either which they already indicated strong interest in.
b
biipodrasky
Today, 5:51 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17)
@Firebelly PLTR will see sub $14 before heading higher. We are in a very weak seasonal period in the market and high valuation companies like PLTR will see multiple compression.
