Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riding The Green Wave: Why Brookfield Renewable Is Your Next Must-Have Investment

Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
24.2K Followers

Summary

  • Triple Triumph: Brookfield Renewables shines with dividends, growth, and clean energy, targeting a 12-15% long-term total return.
  • Global Leader: With 25,900 MW in 20 countries, Brookfield spearheads the renewable energy shift, offering attractive long-term investment potential.
  • Nuclear Future: Regulatory hurdles aside, an ambitious nuclear power plant equipment deal unlocks future growth avenues.
  • Investor Appeal: A consistent dividend record, solid balance sheet and a massive pipeline make Brookfield Renewables a compelling buy at a 5% yield.
Aerial view of Baihetan hydropower station,China.

Orientfootage

The Q2/2023 earnings season is in full swing which always marks an especially busy time for me given that I want to capitalize on unwarranted sell-offs and continued stock price weakness.

I am looking for attractive stock prices, profound long-term investment

This article was written by

Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
24.2K Followers
I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEP, NEP, BEPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.