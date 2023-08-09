Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Despite the fact that NBG’s (OTCPK:NBGIF) shares have more than doubled since August 2022, we believe that there is still significant upside potential. After the clear victory of the market-friendly New Democracy party in the Greek elections, the focus of the markets has been shifted towards the recovery of the investment grade. Such a development will reduce the cost of funding and will lead to increased capital inflows in the Greek economy. However, the improved economic outlook along with the stability in the political front have more or less been already priced in.

Despite this fact, there are still catalysts that could lead NBG’s stock price higher. The most important among them are the reclassification of ATHEX as a developed market, the untapped potential in the investment products market and the company’s ongoing transformation along with developments in the front of shareholders rewards. The main risks associated with investing in NBG’s stock are a slowdown in the economic growth, a potentially stricter regulatory environment, competition from foreign banks and the high percentage of DTCs among its regulatory capital. We rate the stock as a “buy” with a target price of € 7.57.

The company and its transformation program

The National Bank of Greece was founded in 1841 and got listed in ATHEX in 1880. It is one among the leading banks in Greece with € 2,35 billion revenues and € 78,1 billion in total assets as of FY2022. At a Group level it has around 6 million clients and circa 8K employees with branches and subsidiaries in Cyprus, Northern Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Netherlands and UK. Approximately 85% of NBG’s pretax profits come from the Greek market. The company could be considered a “traditional” bank with the bulk of its income being derived from interest rates differential between loans and deposits.

After the successful completion of the 3rd consecutive recapitalization in late 2015, the National Bank of Greece initiated the first phase of its transformation program. The focus of this phase was on the reduction of operational expenses such as the Group’s headcount and the number of domestic branches. As a result, the number of Group’s employees dropped from circa 20K in FY2015 to around 8K in Q2 2023, while the respective number of domestic branches was reduced from 527 to 314. This massive transformation led the Group’s Cost to Core Income to an impressive 31% in Q2 2023 which is, if not the best, definitely one among the best in Europe.

Operational Transformation (NBG 2Q23 Results)

Currently, NBG has moved on to its 2nd phase of transformation which is much more customer-focused and put emphasis on digital channels. Taking into consideration the fact that 99% of businesses in Greece are SMEs and underserved, the company launched in early May its new NBG Business Mobile Banking App. Through the app SMEs will be able to obtain a consolidated view of their accounts and investment products, pay bills and taxes, approve transactions, receive push notifications, set limits and modify their basic interface to a specific dashboard according to their needs. As you can see in the picture below NBG has already started to reap the benefits of its digital transformation. According to Digital Banking Maturity Survey 2022 conducted by Deloitte, NBG ranked among the top 10% out of more than 300 banks globally.

Digital Transformation (NBG 2Q23 Results)

Moreover, on June 2023 NBG acquired the 7,5% of Epsilon Net, a software company listed on ATHEX, along with the signing of an exclusive long-term cooperation agreement. The ultimate goal of this partnership will be the common design, development and distribution of product and services mainly to SMEs with the aim to increase the bank’s revenues from fees and commissions.

Along with its digital initiatives NBG launched also an important marketing campaign in order to promote its new customer-focused service model. At the core of the new model lies the “institution” of relationship managers (RM’s) which may sounds trivial but for the Greek market it is quite innovative.

Further growth catalysts

There is much hype recently in Greece and abroad regarding the recovery of the investment grade. That would be definitely beneficial for the stock market but there is also another one important catalyst that has gone so far more or less unnoticed. This is the reclassification of ATHEX as a developed market. Despite the fact that the reclassification is expected within 24 months after the attainment of the investment grade it will have a much more significant impact.

After losing the advanced market status, before more than a decade, ATHEX could attract only a small portion of the globally available investment funds. Mainly those funds and portfolios that invest in developing markets and account for approximately $6.3 trillion. In comparison, the same amount for developed markets hovers at $ 52 trillion. The reclassification therefore will unlock the access to a vast pool of institutional investors and funds that due to binding rules in their constitution couldn’t so far invest in Greek stocks and bonds.

Moreover, there is untapped potential in the Greek investment products market. Greeks remain hesitant towards investment products. This is a result of the unprecedented crisis that we experienced between 2010-2018. Currently only 1 out of 10 possesses an investment product while at the same time the respective rate for Eurozone is 45%. In the other countries of the European South the same rate ranges from 20% in Portugal to 55% in Italy. According to a research by European Commission the Greek investment products “market” could reach 28 billion euros in value within a 3-year period from 16 billion currently. In order to tap into this market NBG has designed a wide range of financial products aiming to satisfy the needs of its diversified customer base. Along with the satisfaction of its customers’ needs, the National Bank of Greece will gain a steady income stream from commissions and management fees.

NBG didn’t manage to receive finally the regulator’s approval to pay a dividend for FY 2022. However, this is expected to happen the next year and according to the company’s CEO the payout ratio will range between 20-30%. In parallel, NBG is expected to initiate a buyback program where the company will be authorized to repurchase circa 13.7 million shares in a price range between 1-15 euros per share till 28/07/2025. This would constitute the repurchase of around 1.5% of total shares.

Last but not least, it is evident that the recent surge of profits is vastly attributed to the interest rate hikes of ECB. According to analysts of Citigroup we will experience another 1 or 2 hikes this year which will finally mark the peak of the tightening cycle. In the 2nd half of 2024 a new cycle of interest rate reductions is expected to take place and then it is expected to be more difficult for NBG to keep surprise investors positively.

Is NBG a “good” bank according to Aswath Damodaran?

In a recent article professor Aswath Damodaran unfolded its analysis framework about what constitutes a "good" bank. At this point we will implement his analysis framework for the National Bank of Greece.

Among the most important items in a bank’s balance sheet are deposits. They constitute the main source of funding for traditional banks. More importantly, the deposit base can determine the bank’s vulnerability to external shocks as was clearly shown in the case of Silicon Valley Bank. In this front, NBG definitely fares really well. With Core/Total deposits ratio at 80%, the company enjoys a cheap and stable source of funding. Domestic deposits returned to growth trajectory after a small decrease in Q1 2023 due to corporate outflows. In comparison with Q4 2022 deposits grew 1% or 400 million euros. What’s more important though, especially from a risk’s perspective, is the stickiness of the deposits. This is a function of 4 mainly factors: deposit size, depositor homogeneity, deposit age and deposits' growth rate. With an average balance of less than € 4K per account for core deposits and a loyal customer base, geographically dispersed across the whole Greece, NBG’s deposit base showcase strong characteristics of stickiness. It may sounds counterintuitive but a slow growth in deposits is a proxy of stickiness. So, when we consider the deposits' growth rate of 2.5% or 1.4 billion increase y-o-y, this fact definitely adds up to our previous points. Additionally, the low beta of NBG’s deposits - circa 9%- is expected to help the bank defend its robust Net Interest Margin (NIM) in the short to medium term.

Deposits (NBG 2Q23 Results)

In terms of equity and regulatory capital, NBG completed the 2023 EBA’s stress tests with flying colors. The company ranked 5th among 70 European banks regarding CET1 FL depletion in the adverse scenario. Currently NBG’s CET1 FL and CAD FL stand at 17.3% and 18.4% respectively. If we also take into account MREL resources, then total capital rises to 22.5%. This is close enough to the 01/01/2024 requirement of 22.7%. Despite the fact that the bank could easily cover the difference through its organic profitability, it is expected to issue a bond.

Stress Tests (NBG 2Q 23 Results)

In the front of loans now, PE’s grew 3% y-o-y with disbursements up 22% on a quarter basis in Q2 2023. The main driver was corporate loans. The total loan yield also climbed to 5.7% from 3.3% a year earlier with a pass-through rate of 70%. According to NBG’s management 2H2023 loan pipeline will lead to further PE expansion. What also needs to be highlighted here is the fact that around 90% of net loans are floaters and NBG’s loan portfolio is well diversified both geographically as well as across different categories of clients (Corporate/SBL/Consumer/Mortgage). In addition, the company’s NPE ratio stands at 5.4% with € 0.3 billion NPE stock if we take provisions into account. The Group’s NPE coverage ratio hovers at 82.1%.

Loans (NBG 2Q23 Results)

Last but not least, NBG’s securities portfolio is mainly comprised of government and corporate bonds of high quality and it is hedged. Moreover, its market-leading LCR ratio of 254% along with its sticky deposits are enough to hold even the most conservative investors at ease.

Valuation

In order to find the intrinsic value of NBG’s stock we use the Bank FCFE model proposed from professor Aswath Damodaran, slightly modified in order to reflect the idiosyncratic factors of National Bank of Greece. The main innovation of the model is the attempt to tie FCFE with investment in regulatory capital.

We assume a growth of 3% in risk weighted assets for a period of 5 years, commensurate to the y-o-y growth rate of Performing Exposures for 1H 2023. The growth rate slows down to 2% in perpetuity. The same applies for cost of equity with the respective numbers being 12.5% and 11.67%. In our projections for CAD FL and RoTE we took into account the company’s guidance. Net income’s number is derived from Seeking Alpha page. The values are in million euros.

Author's calculations

According to our model NBG’s shares are undervalued by 18.83%. The target price per share is € 7.57.

Risks

No investment comes without risks. The main risks from a potential investment in National Bank of Greece are: the weaker than expected economic growth, a potentially stricter regulatory framework due to the recent turmoil in the sector and a fiercer competition mainly from foreign banks.

Moreover, every potential investor should pay particular attention in the high percentage of DTCs among the bank’s regulatory capital. This ratio hovers at approximately 68% for NBG. This kind of capital is not considered as high quality as it has not been paid and depends on future profitability. According to Law 4465/2017 a bank that record losses at a given fiscal year could even be asked to compensate the Greek State with the issuance of new shares. Even though this development doesn't seem possible at the moment, it could lead to a potential dilution of private shareholders.

Conclusion

NBG has unquestionably a leading position in the Greek banking sector. In addition, it is trying to further enhance its competitive advantage through a successful, so far, transformation program. The aforementioned along with the multiple economic tailwinds and the untapped potential in the investment products market lead us to issue a buy rating for NBG’s stock with a price target of € 7.57 and an upside potential of 18.83%.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.