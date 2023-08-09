Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Does National Bank Of Greece Meet Aswath Damodaran's Criteria

Aug. 09, 2023 5:49 PM ETNational Bank of Greece S.A. (NBGIF)
John Moumtsakis profile picture
John Moumtsakis
Summary

  • Despite recent gains, there is still significant upside potential for NBG's stock due to the market-friendly political climate and improved economic outlook in Greece.
  • Catalysts for higher stock prices include the reclassification of ATHEX as a developed market, untapped potential in the investment products market, and ongoing transformation efforts by NBG.
  • Risks include a slowdown in economic growth, stricter regulations, competition from foreign banks, and the high percentage of DTCs among NBG's regulatory capital.
Banknoty i monety euro przed flagą narodową Grecji

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Despite the fact that NBG’s (OTCPK:NBGIF) shares have more than doubled since August 2022, we believe that there is still significant upside potential. After the clear victory of the market-friendly New Democracy party in the Greek elections, the focus of

This article was written by

Ex-Management Consultant, currently working in the banking sector. Passionate about investments, business and international relations. Aspiring digital nomad and futurist! Striving always for the best. The road towards financial freedom is not easy but it is worth the sacrifices. Fundamental analysis advocate. I hope that you will find actionable intelligence on my articles and blog posts!If you would also like to explore opportunities in the Greek Stock Market, please do not hesitate to contact me at jmoumtsakis@live.com.Welcome to my page!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

