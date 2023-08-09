Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.65K Followers

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kirk Lusk - CFO

Ernie Garateix - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Maxwell Fritscher - Truist Securities

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Heritage Insurance Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Kirk Lusk, Chief Financial Officer for the company. Please go ahead, sir.

Kirk Lusk

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We invite you to visit the Investors section of our website, investors.heritagepci.com, where the earnings release and our earnings call will be archived. These materials are available for replay or review at your convenience.

Today's call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management's current expectations and subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

In our earnings press release and our SEC filings, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations.

Our statements are as of today, and we have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we may make. For a description of the forward-looking statements and the risks that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K, earnings release and other SEC filings. Our comments today will also include non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these measures can be found in our press release. With me on the call today is Ernie Garateix, our Chief Executive Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Ernie.

Ernie

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
PatentMan
Today, 5:52 PM
Comments (1.5K)
A decade ago I was at my kids basketball game in Stevens Point, WI. I sat next to an old card playing (sheepshead) buddy of mine from high screwl. He was a pretty high up exec at Sentry Insurance. We chatted about how insurance companies make money. He said….insurance companies make all their money on their cash investments. He said when interest rates are low it’s a crappy business but when interest rates are high they print money!……I hope he was right since HRTG has $955mil in cash and investments and rates have moved up a lot over the last year. Within another few months that money should generate $10mil per quarter. That alone is annual eps of $1.50.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.