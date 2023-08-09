Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian: Guidance Raised, But Still Expensive (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Rivian raised its production target for FY 2023, suggesting supply chain issues are easing. New production outlook implies 214% Y/Y growth.
  • Rivian's Q2 earnings report also showed improving cost trends and narrowing operating losses.
  • Rivian has a strong balance sheet with a cash position of $10.2B, but its high valuation remains a concern.
  • Given the raised production outlook, narrowing losses and easing supply chain headwinds, I am upgrading Rivian to hold.
Rivian Electric Pickup Truck

hapabapa

Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) reported a narrower than expected loss for the second-quarter on Tuesday and raised its production target for FY 2023… both of which are good reasons for me to raise the EV company’s rating

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

David G. profile picture
David G.
Today, 6:44 PM
Comments (977)
RIVN is a strong buy, End of story.
U
User 39720196
Today, 7:14 PM
Comments (826)
@David G. Thinking about adding.
Previous buy at $25.20
