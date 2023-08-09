Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 7:19 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.65K Followers

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Holmes - IR

Erik Holmlin - CEO

Chris Stewart - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank

Daniel Hultberg - Oppenheimer

Michael Okunewitch - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Bionano's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Holmes from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Holmes

Thank you, Michelle, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the Bionano second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Leading the call today is Dr. Erik Holmlin, CEO of Bionano. He is joined by Chris Stewart, CFO of Bionano.

After market closed today, Bionano issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. A copy of the release can be found on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call maybe forward-looking, including statements about Bionano’s annual and quarterly revenue outlook, strategic and commercialization plans, anticipated benefits or improvements to Bionano’s products including the Saphyr System, VIA, NXClinical Software, Saphyr Compute, and the timing of such release of products, and impacts of such products, anticipated milestones for 2023, the advantages of the Saphyr System over current technologies, Bionano's anticipated benefits and the timing of those benefits from its announced reduction in force, and other cost savings initiatives, the anticipated effects and benefits of Bionano's recent reverse stock split and associated increase and authorized shares available for issuance, achievements of publicly announced 2023 Elevate anticipated milestones, advances in obtaining reimbursement of OGM, and Bionano's expectations regarding study results and publications and anticipated benefits of these studies and publications in driving adoption of OGM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.