Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 7:24 PM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.65K Followers

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Smith - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer

Jim Kempton - Chief Financial Officer

Charles Messman - Vice President of Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH MKM

Josh Nichols - B. Riley FBR

Jim McIlree - Dawson James

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Smith Micro Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Charles Messman, Vice President of Marketing. Please go ahead.

Charles Messman

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everybody. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss Smith Micro's financial results for our second quarter ended June 30, 2023. By now you should have received a copy of our press release with the financial results. If you do not have a copy and would like one, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.smithmicro.com.

On today's call, we have Bill Smith, our Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Kempton, our Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that some of the information you will hear during today's discussion consists of forward-looking statements, including without limitations, those regarding the company's future revenue and profitability, our plans and expectations, new product development, new and expanded market opportunities, future product deployments, migrations and/or growth by new and existing customers, operating expenses, and company's cash reserves.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statement. For more information, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent filed Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.