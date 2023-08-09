Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Small Businesses Less Concerned With Inflation

Summary

  • The July report showed that small businesses have begun to take notice of easing inflation.
  • Throughout 2022 and into portions of 2023, inflation has ranked as the number one problem among small businesses.
  • In July, Quality of Labor retook the number one spot, as it had temporarily back in May.

In an earlier post, we noted the improvement to small business sentiment per the latest data from the NFIB. The report also includes survey responses as to what small businesses perceive to be their biggest problems.

