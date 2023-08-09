Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 8:22 PM ETDURECT Corporation (DRRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Timothy Papp - CFO & Secretary

James Brown - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director

WeiQi Lin - EVP, Research & Development and Principal Scientist

Keith Lui - SVP, Business Development, Commercial & Medical Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Richard Miller - Cantor Fitzgerald

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer

Antonio Arce - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Sean Kim - JonesTrading

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the DURECT Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tim Papp, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Sir. You may begin.

Timothy Papp

Good afternoon, and welcome to DURECT Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This is Tim Papp, Chief Financial Officer of DURECT.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you of our Safe Harbor statement. During the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding the development of larsucosterol, expected product benefits, market potential, clinical trial results, regulatory approval and the company's financial projections. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including the risk that larsucosterol does not meet the endpoints in the AHFIRM trial. Further information regarding these and other risks can be found in our SEC filings, including our 10-K and 10-Qs, under the heading Risk Factors.

To begin, I would like to review our second quarter 2023 financial results. Our total revenue in the second quarter were $2.1 million, similar to the prior year. R&D expenses were $7.9 million compared with $8.8 million for the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee-related costs and contract research expenses, partially offset by higher costs associated with the AHFIRM trial and higher contract manufacturing costs. SG&A expenses were $3.8 million compared with $4

