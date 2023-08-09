Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 8:27 PM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Mullins - Chief Executive Officer

Chris DeAlmeida - Chief Financial Officer

Nima Parikh - Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Wrap Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nima Parikh and I’m the Chief Marketing Officer at Wrap. Joining me today is our Wrap Technologies, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Mullins; and our Chief Financial Officer, Chris DeAlmeida. Following their prepared remarks, we will have a few questions submitted from shareholders.

I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.wrap.com. Additionally, the company asks that all interested parties register on the investor relations website at ir.wrap.com to continue to receive alerts and stock information.

As a reminder to listeners, certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

These risks and uncertainties are described in our earnings release and more fully in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements today are made as of the date of this call, and we do not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kevin Mullins.

Kevin Mullins

Good day, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. I appreciate your time and interest in our company and I'm pleased to present our second quarter results, as well as some key strategic developments

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.