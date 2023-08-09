Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (ORGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 8:40 PM ETOrganogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Gillheeney - President, CEO & Chair

David Francisco - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Andrew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the company's most recent annual report and its subsequently filed quarterly reports.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. This call will also include references to contain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP.

We generally refer to those as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings press release in the Investor Relations portion of our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Gary Gillheeney, Sr., organogenesis Holdings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.