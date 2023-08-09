Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 8:48 PM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.65K Followers

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Boenninghausen - CEO

Mike Hynes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Long - Stephens

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Andrew Barish - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s Noodles & Company's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Noodles & Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mike Hynes. Please go ahead.

Mike Hynes

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Here with me this afternoon is Dave Boenninghausen, our Chief Executive Officer. I'd like to start by going over a few regulatory matters.

During our remarks, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such items, should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are only projections, and actual events or results could differ materially from those projections, due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those referred to in this afternoon's new release and the cautionary statement in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for its 2022 fiscal year and subsequent filings with the SEC.

During the call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our second quarter 2023 earnings release. To the extent that the company provides guidance, and it does so only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.