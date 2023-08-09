Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 8:52 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.66K Followers

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Skyler Bloom - Senior Director, Business Development & Corporate Strategy

Adam Grossman - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director

Brian Lenz - EVP, CFO & GM, ADMA BioCenters

Conference Call Participants

Gary Nachman - Raymond James & Associates

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Securities

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the ADMA Biologics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request and will be available on the company's website approximately two hours following the end of the call. At this time, I would like to introduce Skyler Bloom, Senior Director, Business Development and Corporate Strategy at ADMA Biologics. Please go ahead.

Skyler Bloom

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon to discuss ADMA Biologics' financial results for the second quarter 2023 and recent corporate updates. I am joined today by Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Lenz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Adma Biocenters.

During today's call, Adam will provide some introductory comments and provide an update on corporate progress, and then Brian will provide an overview of the company's second quarter 2023 financial results. Finally, Adam will then provide some brief summary remarks before opening up the call for questions.

Earlier today, we issued a press release detailing the second quarter 2023 financial results and summarize certain achievements in recent corporate updates. This release is available on our website at www.admabiologics.com.

Before we begin our formal comments, I'll remind you that we will be making forward-looking assertions during today's call that represent the company's intentions, expectations or beliefs

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.